NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, April 26 (game #54)

It's time to tackle another of the NYT's Strands puzzles. The aim here is to uncover a series of words hidden within a grid of letters and united by a single theme.

It's easy to pick up, often difficult to solve and a great addition to your daily routine if you already play the likes of Wordle and Connections. So read on for a few helpful hints and my commentary on today's Strands puzzle.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #54) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Staff members

NYT Strands today (game #54) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • SPEAR • SIGN • FLOAT • FITTER • CLEAN • SHUT

NYT Strands today (game #54) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Sheet music

NYT Strands today (game #54) - hint #4 - spangram position

Where does today's spangram start and end? • Start: bottom, 3rd column • End: top, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #54) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #54, are…

SHARP

NATURAL

CLEF

FLAT

SIGNATURE

REST

MEASURE

SPANGRAM: NOTATION

My rating: Very hard

Very hard My score: Perfect

You might look at my verdict above and think there's an inconsistency; why am I describing it as 'very hard' when I got a perfect score? Well, you wouldn't wonder why if you'd seen me struggling to solve this one over a period of about an hour!

In my defence, the game was biased against me from the start. I've never learned a musical instrument, other than a few weeks playing recorder at school aged about six, until it was politely suggested to me that I might want to try something different such as standing in a corner watching everyone else. I am not musical.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To add to that, today's theme hint, 'Staff members', meant nothing to me. In the UK, we use the term 'stave' rather than 'staff', so Staff members simply had me thinking about maybe terms for workers of some kind.

I was completely and utterly stumped even once I'd found SHARP purely by chance. In fact, it was only when I stumbled upon CLEF and FLAT as well that I realized what was needed here. The problem was that my knowledge was not strong enough to know what the other answers might be – so I ended up solving it all by brute force. Every single word. Not fun.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday 25 April, game #53)

CROWN

HELMET

BEANIE

BERET

FEDORA

BONNET

TURBAN

SPANGRAM: HEADWEAR