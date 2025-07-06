Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, July 6 (game #490).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #491) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh

NYT Strands today (game #491) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

HIDE

SOCK

COAL

SLUMP

DUEL

PLANK

NYT Strands today (game #491) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #491) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 5th column Last side: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #491) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #491, are…

BUNK

LAKE

FLAGPOLE

CANTEEN

LODGE

FIELDHOUSE

SPANGRAM: SUMMER CAMP

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

Although the SUMMER CAMP is mainly an American experience I was very familiar with the excellent comedy song which gave us today’s theme – Hello Muddah, Hello Father (A Letter from Camp) by Allan Sherman, with its excellent story of an entire camp befalling various ailments and disasters.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite knowing the kind of words we were looking for, I still struggled to start today and got BUNK via a hint.

After getting FLAGPOLE I remembered that I had stayed on a camp once in the UK, and one of the activities/tortures we had to do was climb a 20ft pole and stand on the top of it. We were on ropes and safety harnesses, but I can still remember how much my legs were wobbling as I winched myself to the summit. All very character building I'm sure. Help me muddah.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, July 6, game #490)

STRENGTH

SPEED

FLIGHT

INVISIBILITY

HEALING

SPANGRAM: SUPERPOWER