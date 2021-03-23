OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deals are now available to pre-order in both the UK and US

We've had Samsung's 2021 flagship launch and now next up, OnePlus has taken to the stage. Announcing the launch of its new OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, pre-orders are officially ready to go.

Both of these handsets, as expected from a brand like this, are excellent. While the specs are in-line with both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and iPhone 12 series, OnePlus has paid special attention to the cameras.

On both devices, a partnership has been struck with the well-known camera brand Hasselblad, with its name stamped onto the rear camera lens. This means finer details around colour, pixel counts, and high-quality video have been put to the forefront.

Both handsets also feature high-end processors, 4500mAh batteries, 120Hz refresh rates, 15W wireless charging, an 8GB RAM processor, and plenty more flagship style features.

And if you pre-order either device, you'll get a little gift. Pre-order the OnePlus 9 and you'll get a pair of OnePlus Buds Z. Pre-order the Pro model and in the US you'll get special edition versions of the headphones or in the UK, a Warp charger gets thrown in.

As expected, these phones don't come all too cheap, with the OnePlus 9 costing £629/$729 and the OnePlus 9 Pro coming in at £829/$1069. Currently, the phone is only available directly from OnePlus but will likely later be available from the likes of Verizon, Three or John Lewis.

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro deals: where to pre-order:

OnePlus 9 | £629/$729 | Free OnePlus Buds Z

The cheaper of the two handsets, the OnePlus 9 will only cost you £629/$729 to pre-order. Currently, you can only get it directly from the OnePlus store, but you will get a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z headphones with your order.

OnePlus 9 Pro | £829/$1069 | Limited edition Buds Z or Buds Z + Warp charger

Prefer the larger and more powerful OnePlus 9 Pro? You can also pre-order that right now but it will cost you an increased £829/$1069. If you order in the US you'll get a limited edition pair of Buds Z and in the UK, the regular Buds Z and a Warp fast charger.

What are the OnePlus 9 devices like?

OnePlus 9

The cheaper of the two new handsets, the OnePlus 9 is here to compete with the iPhone 12 or the Samsung Galaxy S21. And despite being the lower spec of the two new devices, OnePlus has still created a top handset.

With a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the display is, in typical OnePlus fashion, top-notch for the price. They've fit in a 4500mAh battery and included QI wireless charging.

As for the camera, OnePlus has worked with the legendary Hasselblad company to produce an excellent snapper. With a 48MP main lens and a 50MP ultra-wide, as well as a Hasselblad Pro mode and color correction, this is a camera we're excited to try out.





OnePlus 9 Pro

Upgrade to the OnePlus 9 Pro and yes, you'll be paying a higher price but you'll get a few key spec bumps. The screen is slightly larger at 6.7-inches but the quality is vastly improved.

It is an AMOLED WQHD resolution and still offers the same 120Hz refresh rate. The camera is an improved version of the above, throwing in 8K video at 30fps and 4K at 120fps.

The main camera features 16x the pixel count of standard 1080p and users can shoot in 12-bit RAW format for 64x the color compared to most other smartphones, or so OnePlus says.

Overall, both of these smartphones are built with the camera in mind. Both handsets come with the Snapdragon 888 - Android's most powerful processor.