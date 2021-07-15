Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order: what time to get it today at Best Buy, Target and Amazon

The Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order process starts today in the US, and we have the official time when to can buy it well ahead of the October 8 release date: 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT online, according to Nintendo of America.

The Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order is crucial - here's why

There's a very good reason to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED today (or whenever it actually becomes available to buy), and that's because it's going to sell out in a matter of minutes – maybe seconds. We've seen the ongoing chip shortage affect other consoles in 2021, which is why we constantly have to run PS5 restock news stories – it's still in demand several months later.

And if you think the Switch OLED model is a minor Nintendo Switch upgrade (you're not alone) and it won't be sold out (that's wrong), then you have to realize that before all of these shortages came to a head and when the original Nintendo Switch seemed long in the tooth, the four-year-old Nintendo console was still selling out every Christmas. That's four Christmases in a row.

In other words, if you want to buy a Nintendo Switch OLED, do it now. There's going to be unprecedented demand for it in 2021 and yet a finite supply of consoles. Plus, the Nintendo Switch OLED price is $349, hardly a barrier to entry for a gift in 2021.

The people who aren't going to be able to buy this console on October 8 through December 31 are the people who hesitate on the pre-order, according to our expert opinion. Cue the Nintendo Switch OLED restock chaos that will soon ensue.

When will the Nintendo Switch OLED pre-order start?

Nintendo Switch OLED retailers in the US are gearing up to start pre-orders today at 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT, according to the official Nintendo of America Twitter account.

It's already available to pre-purchase in other countries, so Nintendo of America is playing catch-up here. But that's probably a good thing as hopefully retailers have been given time to figure out a safe fair that real gamers can buy the console.

There's a good chance we'll have to keep updating a Nintendo Switch OLED tracker for all stores in the US, as demand will surely outstrip supply into 2022.