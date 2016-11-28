Best wearable deals this Cyber Monday 2016

It's 2016 and wearables still haven't set the tech world on fire. But that doesn't mean that there aren't Cyber Monday deals to be had. Here's TechRadar's guide to the best wearables that have had something of a discount.
Whether it's smartwatches that have had their prices snipped, or fitness trackers with price tag's leaner than the people that wear them, we've got wearable deals covered.
Don't forget to keep coming back to this page. We will keep it continually updated with new bargains to be had and strip out any deals that are no longer with us.
Smartwatch deals
SONY SmartWatch 3 Classic SWR50 - Black now £69.99, save £30 at Currys
APPLE Watch Series 1 - 38 mm now £249, save £40 (add in code WATCH20) at Currys
APPLE Watch Series 1 - 42 mm now £279.00, save £40 (add in code WATCH20) at Currys
Apple Watch 1st Gen 42mm Stainless Steel Case & Woven Nylon Band now£329.00, save £100 at John Lewis
Withings Activity Steel, now £87.99 from £139.95 at Amazon
Withings Sapphire Activity, now £175.99 from £320 at Amazon
Withings Activity Pop, now £74.99 from £119.95 at Amazon
Garmin Forerunner 235, now £199.99, save £80 at Currys
Garmin Fenix 3 GPS Multisport Watch, Grey, now £289.99, save £90 at John Lewis
TomTom Golfer 2 GPS Watch, Black now £149.99, save £50
Activity tracker deals
TomTom Touch Fitness Tracker, Black now £99.99, save £30 at John Lewis
Withings Pulse Ox now £39.99, price matched at John Lewis
Fitbit Flex Wireless Activity and Sleep Wristband - Pink now £39.99, was £59.99 at Argos
Fitbit Flex Wireless Activity and Sleep Wristband - Black now £39.99, was £59.99 at Argos
MISFIT Shine 2 Activity Tracker - Carbon Black now £49.99, save £30.00 at Currys
MISFIT Ray Activity Tracker - Carbon Black, Leather Strap now £69.99, save £30 at Currys