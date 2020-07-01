4th of July sales: the best laptop deals available now

The best laptop deals in the 4th of July sales are all right here, so you can shop all the biggest savings and grab yourself a turbo-powered computer for a fraction of the price. We've spotted some excellent discounts from the likes of Dell, HP, Best Buy, and Lenovo, so whether you're after a cheap and cheerful machine for light browsing or something with the specs to take on media editing or gaming you'll find a massive range on offer.

If you're shopping the 4th of July sales, laptops may well be on your list. With Black Friday in July deals hitting the shelves, we're seeing some pretty spectacular savings on offer. Below you'll find all the laptops in the 4th July sales currently available. We've sifted through all the weaker offers to bring you the cream of the crop here, and adding more as soon as new sales begin.

Not only that, but we're also listing all the key information about each model and sorting them all by price. That means you can jump straight to your budget and immediately spot the perfect offer for you. Plus, there's always our weekly roundup of the best cheap laptop deals to check out as well. If you want to broaden your search, you can also find all the best 4th of July sales already online.

The best 4th of July sales laptop deals

4th of July sales: laptop deals $100 - $500

Dell Inspiron 3000 14-inch laptop | $329.99 $293.39 at Dell

This small but mighty Dell Inspiron features an Intel N5405U processor, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, making it a great buy if you're looking for a basic but effective Windows machine. This week Dell is running a $30 discount, so you can pick it up for even cheaper than before.

2020 Acer Aspire 3 14-inch laptop + backpack | $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon

This 2020 model Acer Aspire 3 boosts your RAM up to a fantastic 12GB. You're also getting 128GB of SSD storage in here, as well as an A9 processor, so there's plenty of room if you're looking for a cheap laptop for lighter work or browsing. This deal also comes with a handy backpack and mouse pad as well.

Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch laptop | $449.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

There's a 128GB SSD paired with a massive 1TB hard drive inside this $400 laptop deal from Best Buy's 4th of July sales. Not only that but you're also picking up a handy touchscreen display, 10th generation i3 processor and 8GB RAM.

HP Pavilion 15z Touch 15.6-inch laptop | $679.99 $499.99 at HP

Grab the HP Pavilion for just under $500 and you're getting a fantastic laptop deal in the 4th of July sales. There's a whopping 16GB RAM in here, with a 256GB SSD to boot, plus you're picking up a Ryzen 5 processor to run it all with.

4th of July sales: laptop deals $500 - $1,000

HP 15t 15.6-inch laptop | $789.99 $589.99 at HP

This stunning 4th of July laptop deal brings 12GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage to the HP 15.6-inch laptop with a 10th generation i5 processor as well. That's some pretty spectacular power for $200 off at HP.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s 13.3-inch laptop | $859 $599 at Lenovo

This Lenovo ThinkBook is down to just $599 right now, packing a 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Not only that but there's Dolby audio packed in here, with a fingerprint scanner as well.

New Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 14-inch laptop | $754.99 $679.99 at Dell

There's some power hiding inside this smaller 2-in-1 machine, with a lightweight convertible chassis holding some considerable specs. The latest 10th generation i5 processing, a 512GB SSD, and 8GB RAM make for a speedy computing experience whether you're in laptop or tablet mode.

HP 17t touch 17.3-inch laptop | $829.99 $649.99 at HP

HP's 4th of July sales bring laptops of all shapes and sizes, like this massive 17.3-inch touchscreen machine for just $650. There's a 10th generation i7 processor packed into this price tag, which is rare, as well as 12GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage as well.

Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch touchscreen laptop | $849 $729.99 at Dell

Grab the entry-level Dell XPS 13 with 128GB of SSD storage space, 10th generation i5 processor, and 4GB RAM for $120 off in Dell's 4th of July laptop sales. That's a great price for such a premium machine, with a full HD touchscreen no less.

Lenovo ThinkPad T495 14-inch laptop | $1,719 $739.99 at Lenovo

With a quad-core Ryzen 5 Pro processor, 512GB of SSD storage and 8GB RAM, this Lenovo ThinkPad T495s laptop deal is offering big power for under $740 in the 4th of July sales. it's also packing an all-day battery life and Radeon Vega graphics, just to make sure everything shines as well.

Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop | $899.99 $849.99 at Dell

Dell's 4th of July sales are just getting started, but you can already save $50 on the Dell XPS 13. There's a 10th generation i5 processor in here, with a 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM.

2020 MacBook Air 13.3-inch laptop | $999 $899.99 at B&H Photo

Save $100 on the 2020 MacBook Air at B&H Photo in the latest 4th of July laptop sales. This is a price we've seen before on the most recent model, but this 2020 version is also much more powerful than the 2019 MacBook Air. That means you're getting 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD inside at a great price.

4th of July sales: laptop deals over $1000

Lenovo Legion Y540 17.3-inch gaming laptop | $1,399.99 $1,129.99 at Lenovo

There's a massive 17.3-inch display on this Lenovo Legion Y540 and it also sports an impressive hexa-core 9th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD / 256GB SSD, and GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics - all for $270 off.

Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop | $1,249 $1,149.99 at Dell

There's a more powerful version of the Dell XPS 13 laptop in Dell's 4th of July laptop deals, this i7 model sporting a 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM to be precise. Plus, you can already save $100.

More 4th of July laptop sales

