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The brand-new Kindle is still on sale (Image credit: WinFuture) Amazon has just released an updated version of its standard Kindle — and that popular ereader had a price cut for Black Friday that's still sticking around for now. This "thinner, lighter, and faster" Kindle scored four stars in our review, making it a solid choice for most readers, even if older models might offer better value and upgrading to the slightly more expensive Paperwhite could be worth it for the extra features. Amazon Kindle: was £149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

The best iPad for casual streaming Apple's latest base iPad is on sale for £399 at Amazon right now, and while it's been cheaper in the past, Apple's June price rises across the entire iPad range have meant we'll take any savings where we can get them. The most significant upgrade for this model versus the previous generation is its newer A16 chip for faster performance, but you'll also get double the storage as standard (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front and back cameras, which make this iPad the best iPad for casual streamers and scrollers. iPad 11-inch (2025): was £429 now £399 at Amazon By Axel Metz

A Classic-looking Samsung smartwatch (Image credit: Future) The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is very different in design to an Apple Watch: with a round face and raised rotating bezel like a dive watch, it's designed to emulate — well, classic watches. The rotating bezel also acts just like a digital crown, helping you control the watch. It's cheaper than ever at Amazon, at just £289, saving you 36%. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: was £449 now £289 at Amazon By Matt Evans

One of the best DAC deals you'll see this year A DAC is a nifty little gadget that'll make whatever they've already got and are playing sound better — and this one gained a great writeup, as our Khadas Tea Pro review proves. It's slim, light, good looking and particularly well suited to iPhones with MagSafe, although it's compatible with a wide range of devices including laptops and tablets. It also enables you to stream from devices via Bluetooth with support for both aptX Adaptive and LDAC. Khadas Tea Pro headphone amp and DAC: was £175 now £140 at Amazon By Becky Scarrott

Upgrade your TV audio for less than £85 (Image credit: Future) If you're sick of turning the subtitles on to keep up with dialogue in movies, or feel like your TV audio is too thin on bass, then do I have a deal for you. The Sony HT-SF150 is one of the best cheap soundbars I've ever tested, and it's now at an extraordinarily low price in the Black Friday (or post-Black Friday) sales. At £82, this soundbar is exceptional. It dishes out clear dialogue, has a built-in bass reflex speaker for enhanced low-end sound, and even makes use of Sony's surround sound digital processing for more expansive audio. Oh, and it looks far more premium than you'd expect for the price, too. Sony HT-SF150: was £119 now £82 at Amazon By Harry Padoan

Get some trendy and cheap wired earbuds for even less I've tested more sets of wired earbuds than I can even count, but this one set always sticks out to me. The Sennheiser CX 80U may be cheap, but these USB-C earbuds sound absolutely exceptional. With punchy, agile bass, rich mids, and detailed, precise treble, they plate up a stunning listening experience time after time. They also have a built-in mic, interchangeable eartips, and surprisingly strong build quality. While the CX 80U were already unbelievably cheap for the quality they provide, you can snap them up for almost 30% off right now in either Black, White, or Sakura (Pink). Sennheiser CX 80U: was £34.99 now £24.99 at Amazon By Harry Padoan

A security camera bargain I've been on the lookout for a versatile, outdoor home security camera recently that works with Apple HomeKit and the Aqara G5 Pro was the one I finally settled on. It shoots 2K video and supports almost every standard under the sun, including Matter, Thread and Zigbee. I'm glad I waited until Black Friday too, as it's now down to £139 — its lowest price for five months and close to its record low of £130. Aqara G5 Pro Wi-Fi: was £169 now £139 at Amazon By Mark Wilson

You can never have too many power banks Sure, power banks are not as exciting as some things you might buy over Black Friday, but I guarantee they'll come in handy when you're out and about. Plus, the government keeps warning us to stock up on essentials in case of unspecified societal collapse — I reckon a power bank fits that need. I'm a big fan of INIU power banks, of which I've owned about a dozen over the years, mostly because my daughters always lose them. They're really well built, pack the latest charging tech, have loads of ports and are really small. This one has a large 20,000mAh capacity and is 21% off right now at Amazon. INIU 20000mAh Power Bank, 45W Fast Charging: was £32.99 now £26.15 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

Mac Mini gets a mighty discount (Image credit: Future) For those that want powerful desktop computing in a compact package, this deal on the Mac Mini is absolutely perfect. Not only does it include Apple's powerful new M6 chipset and 16GB RAM, it comes with a huge £207 off — a wild discount, given it was only released back on September 22. And also £25 cheaper than the previous low we saw yesterday. Of course it's still not as cheap as it would have been if it was available in June, before Apple's price hikes, but those days are seemingly gone… Apple Mac Mini (M6): was £899 now £692 at Amazon By Josh Russell

And… another super-cheap streaming deal As well as Paramount Plus, you can also get this huge 50% saving on an HBO Max subscription for 12 months. A good one if you want to catch up on The Sopranos, Succession, House of the Dragon, and Lanterns. HBO Max: was £5.99 now £2.99 at HBO Max By Amelia Schwanke

A super-cheap streaming deal In the past couple of years, Black Friday has become a great time of the year to start or renew your subscription to streaming services, as the price cuts on memberships have been substantial. One of the cheapest offers this year is at Paramount Plus, where you can get two months for just £2.50 per month, and enjoy shows such as Yellowjackets, MobLand, Dexter, and more. Paramount Plus: was £9.99 now £2.50 at Paramount Plus By Amelia Schwanke

Fujifilm's best budget instant print camera is even cheaper (Image credit: Future) The best part about the latest model in Instax's budget instant camera range is that it's added a premium feature normally reserved for its pricier models: a self-timer! Instax Mini 13: was £79.99 now £74.99 at Argos By Amelia Schwanke

If you haven't got it already, you can save a fiver on GTA 6 It's the biggest game of the moment, and the absolute perfect Black Friday gaming deal: GTA 6 is on offer already, mere days after launching. This is perfect for anyone who hasn't pulled the trigger yet — obviously — and who's been waiting to get it in time for the Christmas holidays to pile the hours into the game, or for anyone who's searching for a top gift for a gamer. GTA 6 (PS5): was £69.99 now £64.99 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

Supersonic style This is the best deal I've seen on a Dyson Supersonic hairdryer this Black Friday weekend, knocking a huge £75 off the standard Supersonic Origin. This offer only applies to the Black/Nickel colourway, but at this price you can justify compromising on colour anyway. Plus, Dyson is offering next-day delivery to sweeten the deal, too. Dyson Supersonic Origin: was £249.99 now £174.99 at Dyson By Marc McLaren

The ultimate Apple Watch deal this year (Image credit: Future) Last year's Apple Watch Ultra 3 is another fantastic, super premium watch that's received a bumper price cut this year. At Argos, you can find the Apple Watch Ultra 3 in natural titanium, with a variety of different bands available, for just £495 (was £749). That's a £254 saving — a massive amount for an Apple product. Apple Watch Ultra 3 (natural titanium): was £749 now £495 at Argos By Matt Evans

Don't miss this Xtremely good Bluetooth speaker bargain When I reviewed, the JBL Xtreme 4, I was blown away by its almighty bass output, clear mids, and sparkling treble. Its ultra-rugged design is something to behold as well, with a drop-proof build and strong IP67 dust and waterproofing making it ideal for taking with you just about anywhere — even to the beach or to a pool party. Combine that with awesome battery life, detailed EQ options and AI-powered sound optimization, and there's barely anything that holds the Xtreme 4 back. At this price, you'll find it hard to find any other speaker that sounds quite this good. JBL Xtreme 4: was £329.99 now £159 at Amazon By Harry Padoan

Snag a beautiful Bose speaker for almost 40% less (Image credit: Future) Want a brilliant-sounding, gorgeous-looking, and feature-rich Bose Bluetooth speaker for almost 40% off? I'll stop asking silly questions. The Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2 is easily one of my favorite mid-sized models I've tested, with detailed, even-handed audio, a durable design with IP67 dust and waterproofing, and suave looks with an eye-catching selection of color options. For less than £93, this is an absolute steal. Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2: was £149.95 now £92.71 at Amazon By Harry Padoan

Save £150 with this MacBook Air deal The MacBook Air remains one of the best thin and light laptops you can buy, and this £150 price cut makes it even better value. This is the most recent version with an M5 chip, 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD. This isn't the base model, which has only 256GB of storage, but I would usually recommend this model anyway due to its increased storage. Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M5): was £1,299 now £1,149 at Amazon By Matt Hanson

The darling buds of Black Friday (Image credit: Technics) Becky Scarrott, Audio Editor, checking in this Black Friday weekend. What if you want proper, fully featured earbuds but are on Android? I've got you. Although these Technics are more expensive than AirPods, they're so worth it. I tested them, I've written odes to them and now, I need you to know about this excellent deal on them. Technics makes one of the only pairs of earbuds that will allow you to connect to three devices simultaneously. And believe me when I tell you that I cannot go back to two now — not when the Technics EAH-AZ100 will stay hooked up to my iPhone, my MacBook and my tablet without bumping me off one. Also, the call-handling is excellent thanks to Sidetone, a great little feature that amplifies your voice a tad, so you'll never shout in calls (on the bus, say). The fit is sublime, the audio is detailed and divine and the build-quality is incredibly premium. Honestly, I have been recommending them at full price, but they're an excellent buy at this lowest-seen price. Technics EAH-AZ100: was £259.99 now £179.99 at Amazon By Becky Scarrott

Who's there? This is Ring's first wireless doorbell with 2K resolution, meaning sharper pictures of visitors (and the packages they leave on your doorstep). Ideal for keeping track of those Black Friday deliveries — especially when it's half price. Ring Battery Video Doorbell 2K: was £79.99 now £39.99 at Amazon By Cat Ellis

Be the barista Homes Editor Cat Ellis here, with a deal on one of my all-time favourite coffee makers. The Philips Baristina makes brewing with fresh beans just as easy as using pods, and without the laborious cleanup of a conventional bean-to-cup machine where all the steam and coffee grounds are contained within a case. It's brilliant, and this bundle also includes a standalone milk frother so you can prepare cappuccinos and lattes without the fuss of using a steam wand. I'd recommend this pairing to anyone, especially with £80 off. Philips Baristina + Milk Frother: was £379.99 now £299.99 at Amazon By Cat Ellis

Okay, that's enough from me for now. Let's see what the rest of the TechRadar team recommend. By Marc McLaren

This deal sounds great! I swapped from Sonos to Wiim last year and haven't regretted that decision once. Wiim makes some lovely speakers, amps and streamers, and they all play nicely with Qobuz, my music-streaming service of choice, to get hi-res audio into my ears. The Wiim Sound was my first purchase, and I love it: it looks great, has a handy little screen for viewing track info, and sounds superb. It's rarely on sale, so a £50 saving is well worth taking advantage of if you're looking for an audio upgrade. And if you don't think you need the screen, you could instead go for the Wiim Sound Lite, for £60 less. Wiim Sound: was £299 now £249 at Amazon Wiim Sound Lite: was £229 now £189 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

Anyone need a babysitter? I wouldn't really use a tablet as a babysitter of course — but Amazon's child-friendly devices have always been a good way to keep kids entertained without any danger that they'll get themselves into places where they shouldn't be. The Amazon Kids Tablet 8 and 11 are the newest models, adding Google Play Store access and upgraded tech to a compelling package that already included a robust bumper case, 1-year subscription to the Amazon Kids+ service and parental control software. Amazon Kids Tablet 8: was £199 now £124 at Amazon Amazon Kids Tablet 11: was £289 now £169 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

Shoot for the stars Smart telescopes are truly awesome devices that make it easy to take photos of galaxies and nebulae without needing to spend hours setting it all up — or a fortune buying all the kit. I own and have tested several models, and right now a couple of my favourites are on sale at Amazon: the Seestar S30 Pro and the new Seestar S30 Plus. Both can produce brilliant images, with the Plus model being a great first option for beginners and the Pro offering some extra features but also coming with a higher price tag. Either would make a great Christmas gift for an avid stargazer. Seestar S30 Plus smart telescope: was £449 now £426 at Amazon Seestar S30 Pro smart telescope: was £649 now £616.55 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

An out-standing deal Here's something I own and love and use daily: my standing desk. It's the FlexiSpot Q3 (them again) and I bought it last year because I was having some back and neck problems from sitting for too long each day. Switching between sitting and standing has made a massive difference — the pain disappeared within days (note: I'm not a doctor, I'm not saying it will work for everyone). The Q3 is great, because it's small enough to fit inside my compact home office (LOL, spare bedroom) and can be programmed to one of several pre-saved heights at the tap of a button — meaning I can easily switch between standing or sitting, and there are also settings for my other half. It looks and feels premium, and even has little extra touches like USB charging for my laptop and a slim drawer for cables and pens. A 35% off deal for Black Friday is well worth investigating. FlexiSpot Q3 Stylish standing desk: was £289 now £188 at FlexiSpot By Marc McLaren

Your regular reminder that the Fire TV Stick is ridiculously cheap right now The latest Fire TV Stick 4K only came out in September, but it's already enjoyed a tasty price cut at Amazon, bringing it down to a bargain £31.99. For that, you get a redesigned (and rather lovely looking) remote and 4K TV output, although if you want the likes of Dolby Atmos you can always pay slightly more for the slightly more expensive Fire TV Stick Plus (£34.99) or Max (£46.99). Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £69.99 now £31.99 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

Double the space and double the savings I'm going to start with an air fryer. Yes, I know, that's so 2020. But the AF300 is the best-selling air fryer in Ninja's range, and so many people praise its ability to cook meat and veg side by side, making weeknight dinners much quicker to put together. I am one of those many people, because I bought this exact model a couple of years ago and have not regretted it for a second. In fact, it's transformed my cooking (well, on the nights when I am not really 'cooking' but am instead heating things up). Seriously — it's great, and an absolute steal at this price. Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300: was £199.99 now £119.99 at Amazon By Marc McLaren