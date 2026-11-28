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The best Black Friday deals still available in the UK this weekend: Bose earbuds, Lego, Shark Stratos, Blink, Dreo, Ninja Crispi, Apple AirPods Pro 3 and more
Our top picks from the hundreds of sales still live today
Black Friday is dead, long live Black Friday! Yes, Friday might have ticked into Saturday on the calendar, but the sales continue, so there's still time to finish that Christmas shopping or treat yourself to a tech upgrade this weekend.
The reality is that many of these deals will continue across the weekend and into Cyber Monday. Amazon, Argos, Currys, John Lewis, Very… all of these mega-retailers have already said that their sales will continue until at least the end of the day on Monday.
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1. Today's best deals
2. Live updates
That said, we don't know for certain which deals will stick around, plus some will sell out too; there have been several this week that have done just that. Still, right now I'm still seeing thousands of deals that are available — so there's plenty to choose from.
Which should you go for? Well that's where we come in. The TechRadar team and I have been following and studying the sales all month to bring you this guide to the best Black Friday deals still available on TVs, appliances, games consoles, laptops, phones, and more.
All of the deals below have been chosen based on price history and our own testing here at TechRadar, so you can feel confident that these are some of the best tech products at genuinely good prices.
Stick with us, as I'll be back to bring you more updates as the rest of the team and I find more top deals throughout the rest of this Black Friday weekend.
The best Black Friday sales — quick links
- Amazon: up to 67% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 40% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- Dyson: up to £200 off floor & hair care
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- HMV: 20% off 4K Blu-ray & merch
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: over £100 off Switch 2 bundles
- O2: cheapest iPhone 18 + £1 AirPods
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £500 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off kitchen & vacuums
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Tesco: SIM-only deals from £9.50/m
- Three: £1,300+ off iPhone & Samsung
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.
My top 15 Black Friday deals
This excellent value bundle includes a Blink Outdoor 4 security camera and a Blink Wired Doorbell at an incredibly low price. It's one of my top picks if you want to dabble with some cheap smart home tech. The 4th-generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and interconnectivity with other smart devices. Meanwhile, the Blink Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts on your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door.
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If you want to give your home heating a boost, then I can recommend this Dreo Electric Heater, which is down to around £40. We haven't tried this model in particular, but Dreo is one of the top brands for fan and air quality products – and this seems no different, judging by the thousands of positive reviews on Amazon for its compact size and efficient heating.
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I can't help but be incredibly tempted by this super-cool Lego Game Boy. I grew up playing one of these on various family holidays, and I would love to own a neat display item like this. I've thought about buying it in countless previous sales, and I'm pretty sure it'll be going in my basket before this sale ends. Use the code EXTRA10 to bring it down to this nice low price of £36.90 at Argos.
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Here's a fantastic saving on the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture, and this upgraded Stratos version boasts a duo clean brush roll and Clean Sense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. Battery life is an impressive 60 minutes, and you get handy pet tool accessories for free.
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: £400 off with the code 'BF26' — plus £100 off with PayPal
This is one of the best offers I've seen yet on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. You can combine the discount code 'BF26' to get £400 off, plus the extra £100 off you get for paying with PayPal, to make a big saving on the excellent foldable — one you can increase further with a trade-in. We gave it an incredible 4.5 stars in our review for its power, slick screen with no crease, excellent cameras, and respectable battery life.
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Bose's affordable earbuds offer top-tier active noise cancellation, but without a massive price tag. In our 4.5-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, we said they were already "arguably best-in-class value" at full price, so now that you can get them for even less, they're hard to beat. We praised their comfort and sound quality, as well as the amazing ANC. Other colours are also reduced to a record-low price if you prefer something a bit more exciting.
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Apple iPhone 18 Pro: up to £1,035 off with a trade-in and plan at Vodafone
Vodafone's massive discount of up to £1,035 on the brand-new Apple iPhone 18 Pro has to be one of the biggest discounts I've seen from any network this week. As with other retailers, this particular deal breaks down into a trade-in rebate and a plan discount, so you'll need to have both to get the biggest possible saving on a new iPhone.
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One of the few PS5 bundle deals that's still in stock for Black Friday is this option over at EE. It includes a PS5 Digital Edition, an extra DualSense controller, and a £100 EE Game Card. That last item can be used to add funds to your PlayStation account to buy games on the PlayStation Store, including Grand Theft Auto 6. Altogether, this bundle has everything you need to get started, including that extra controller and all of the cables. Just be aware that this version of the console does not include a disc drive, so you will have to buy all of your games digitally.
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Paramount+: was
£9.99 now £2.50 at Paramount
You can get a two-month Paramount+ Standard subscription for £2.50 per month as part of its Black Friday streaming deal. The same 75% saving is available on the Premium plan if you'd prefer that to get ad-free viewing and 4K streams. This is another discount that's available until November 30.
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Here's a great discount on Ninja's newest and most portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus a resealable glass container to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year.
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Very has dropped the most stacked Nintendo Switch 2 bundle we'll likely see all Black Friday. You get a Nintendo Switch 2 console with Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, Ocarina of Time, Hogwarts Legacy, Lego Batman, and a Hot Wheels game for £489.99. Sure, not all of the games are top-tier, but two are console must-haves, and a couple of the others are solid titles for youngsters. If you're after value for money, this is hard to beat.
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This excellent value bundle includes the latest version of the Ring Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera Plus for a cheap and easy way to get started with home security. We've tested these and have been impressed with the video quality, high zoom, and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is only usable with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it's worth the cost.
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We've got a record-low price this Black Friday for Apple's newest and most advanced ANC earbuds, and it's still available right now. The main difference between the Pro 3 and Pro 2 is the addition of heart rate sensing, although if you have an Apple Watch, you've got that covered already. Still, these are an excellent pair of noise-cancelling earbuds.
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I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user.
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Ideal for younger gamers, the Nex Playground comes with games ready to play out of the box, such as Fruit Ninja, Whac-a-Mole, and more. It's now down to a record-low price at Amazon. This neat little console relies on intuitive motion controls and is a locked-down system designed specifically with young children in mind.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
The brand-new Kindle is still on sale
Amazon has just released an updated version of its standard Kindle — and that popular ereader had a price cut for Black Friday that's still sticking around for now. This "thinner, lighter, and faster" Kindle scored four stars in our review, making it a solid choice for most readers, even if older models might offer better value and upgrading to the slightly more expensive Paperwhite could be worth it for the extra features.
Amazon Kindle: was
£149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon
The best iPad for casual streaming
Apple's latest base iPad is on sale for £399 at Amazon right now, and while it's been cheaper in the past, Apple's June price rises across the entire iPad range have meant we'll take any savings where we can get them.
The most significant upgrade for this model versus the previous generation is its newer A16 chip for faster performance, but you'll also get double the storage as standard (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front and back cameras, which make this iPad the best iPad for casual streamers and scrollers.
iPad 11-inch (2025): was
£429 now £399 at Amazon
A Classic-looking Samsung smartwatch
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is very different in design to an Apple Watch: with a round face and raised rotating bezel like a dive watch, it's designed to emulate — well, classic watches. The rotating bezel also acts just like a digital crown, helping you control the watch.
It's cheaper than ever at Amazon, at just £289, saving you 36%.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: was
£449 now £289 at Amazon
One of the best DAC deals you'll see this year
A DAC is a nifty little gadget that'll make whatever they've already got and are playing sound better — and this one gained a great writeup, as our Khadas Tea Pro review proves.
It's slim, light, good looking and particularly well suited to iPhones with MagSafe, although it's compatible with a wide range of devices including laptops and tablets. It also enables you to stream from devices via Bluetooth with support for both aptX Adaptive and LDAC.
Khadas Tea Pro headphone amp and DAC: was
£175 now £140 at Amazon
Upgrade your TV audio for less than £85
If you're sick of turning the subtitles on to keep up with dialogue in movies, or feel like your TV audio is too thin on bass, then do I have a deal for you. The Sony HT-SF150 is one of the best cheap soundbars I've ever tested, and it's now at an extraordinarily low price in the Black Friday (or post-Black Friday) sales.
At £82, this soundbar is exceptional. It dishes out clear dialogue, has a built-in bass reflex speaker for enhanced low-end sound, and even makes use of Sony's surround sound digital processing for more expansive audio. Oh, and it looks far more premium than you'd expect for the price, too.
Sony HT-SF150: was
£119 now £82 at Amazon
Get some trendy and cheap wired earbuds for even less
I've tested more sets of wired earbuds than I can even count, but this one set always sticks out to me. The Sennheiser CX 80U may be cheap, but these USB-C earbuds sound absolutely exceptional. With punchy, agile bass, rich mids, and detailed, precise treble, they plate up a stunning listening experience time after time.
They also have a built-in mic, interchangeable eartips, and surprisingly strong build quality. While the CX 80U were already unbelievably cheap for the quality they provide, you can snap them up for almost 30% off right now in either Black, White, or Sakura (Pink).
Sennheiser CX 80U: was
£34.99 now £24.99 at Amazon
A security camera bargain
I've been on the lookout for a versatile, outdoor home security camera recently that works with Apple HomeKit and the Aqara G5 Pro was the one I finally settled on. It shoots 2K video and supports almost every standard under the sun, including Matter, Thread and Zigbee.
I'm glad I waited until Black Friday too, as it's now down to £139 — its lowest price for five months and close to its record low of £130.
Aqara G5 Pro Wi-Fi: was
£169 now £139 at Amazon
You can never have too many power banks
Sure, power banks are not as exciting as some things you might buy over Black Friday, but I guarantee they'll come in handy when you're out and about. Plus, the government keeps warning us to stock up on essentials in case of unspecified societal collapse — I reckon a power bank fits that need.
I'm a big fan of INIU power banks, of which I've owned about a dozen over the years, mostly because my daughters always lose them. They're really well built, pack the latest charging tech, have loads of ports and are really small. This one has a large 20,000mAh capacity and is 21% off right now at Amazon.
INIU 20000mAh Power Bank, 45W Fast Charging: was
£32.99 now £26.15 at Amazon
Mac Mini gets a mighty discount
For those that want powerful desktop computing in a compact package, this deal on the Mac Mini is absolutely perfect. Not only does it include Apple's powerful new M6 chipset and 16GB RAM, it comes with a huge £207 off — a wild discount, given it was only released back on September 22. And also £25 cheaper than the previous low we saw yesterday. Of course it's still not as cheap as it would have been if it was available in June, before Apple's price hikes, but those days are seemingly gone…
Apple Mac Mini (M6): was £899 now £692 at Amazon
And… another super-cheap streaming deal
As well as Paramount Plus, you can also get this huge 50% saving on an HBO Max subscription for 12 months. A good one if you want to catch up on The Sopranos, Succession, House of the Dragon, and Lanterns.
HBO Max: was
£5.99 now £2.99 at HBO Max
A super-cheap streaming deal
In the past couple of years, Black Friday has become a great time of the year to start or renew your subscription to streaming services, as the price cuts on memberships have been substantial. One of the cheapest offers this year is at Paramount Plus, where you can get two months for just £2.50 per month, and enjoy shows such as Yellowjackets, MobLand, Dexter, and more.
Paramount Plus: was
£9.99 now £2.50 at Paramount Plus
Fujifilm's best budget instant print camera is even cheaper
The best part about the latest model in Instax's budget instant camera range is that it's added a premium feature normally reserved for its pricier models: a self-timer!
Instax Mini 13: was
£79.99 now £74.99 at Argos
Get LG's stunning budget OLED TV for less
The LG B6 is without question one of our favorite budget OLED TVs around. It offers a bolder, brighter picture than its predecessor with vibrant colors and impressive detail, alongside a brilliant smart TV platform and great gaming features. And now it can be yours for less thanks to the Black Friday sales.
You can snag a saving on the 48, 55, and 65-inch models over at Amazon, with the B6 available from just £696. For an OLED this good, you're getting unbelievable bang for your buck.
LG B6 48-inch: was
£899 now £696 at Amazon
LG B6 55-inch: was
£1,199 now £876.60 at Amazon
LG B6 65-inch: was
£1,599 now £1,259.10 at Amazon
If you haven't got it already, you can save a fiver on GTA 6
It's the biggest game of the moment, and the absolute perfect Black Friday gaming deal: GTA 6 is on offer already, mere days after launching.
This is perfect for anyone who hasn't pulled the trigger yet — obviously — and who's been waiting to get it in time for the Christmas holidays to pile the hours into the game, or for anyone who's searching for a top gift for a gamer.
GTA 6 (PS5): was
£69.99 now £64.99 at Amazon
Supersonic style
This is the best deal I've seen on a Dyson Supersonic hairdryer this Black Friday weekend, knocking a huge £75 off the standard Supersonic Origin.
This offer only applies to the Black/Nickel colourway, but at this price you can justify compromising on colour anyway. Plus, Dyson is offering next-day delivery to sweeten the deal, too.
Dyson Supersonic Origin: was
£249.99 now £174.99 at Dyson
The ultimate Apple Watch deal this year
Last year's Apple Watch Ultra 3 is another fantastic, super premium watch that's received a bumper price cut this year. At Argos, you can find the Apple Watch Ultra 3 in natural titanium, with a variety of different bands available, for just £495 (was £749).
That's a £254 saving — a massive amount for an Apple product.
Apple Watch Ultra 3 (natural titanium): was
£749 now £495 at Argos
Don't miss this Xtremely good Bluetooth speaker bargain
When I reviewed, the JBL Xtreme 4, I was blown away by its almighty bass output, clear mids, and sparkling treble. Its ultra-rugged design is something to behold as well, with a drop-proof build and strong IP67 dust and waterproofing making it ideal for taking with you just about anywhere — even to the beach or to a pool party.
Combine that with awesome battery life, detailed EQ options and AI-powered sound optimization, and there's barely anything that holds the Xtreme 4 back. At this price, you'll find it hard to find any other speaker that sounds quite this good.
JBL Xtreme 4: was
£329.99 now £159 at Amazon
Snag a beautiful Bose speaker for almost 40% less
Want a brilliant-sounding, gorgeous-looking, and feature-rich Bose Bluetooth speaker for almost 40% off? I'll stop asking silly questions.
The Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2 is easily one of my favorite mid-sized models I've tested, with detailed, even-handed audio, a durable design with IP67 dust and waterproofing, and suave looks with an eye-catching selection of color options. For less than £93, this is an absolute steal.
Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2: was
£149.95 now £92.71 at Amazon
Save £150 with this MacBook Air deal
The MacBook Air remains one of the best thin and light laptops you can buy, and this £150 price cut makes it even better value. This is the most recent version with an M5 chip, 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD. This isn't the base model, which has only 256GB of storage, but I would usually recommend this model anyway due to its increased storage.
Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M5): was
£1,299 now £1,149 at Amazon
The darling buds of Black Friday
Becky Scarrott, Audio Editor, checking in this Black Friday weekend.
What if you want proper, fully featured earbuds but are on Android?
I've got you. Although these Technics are more expensive than AirPods, they're so worth it. I tested them, I've written odes to them and now, I need you to know about this excellent deal on them.
Technics makes one of the only pairs of earbuds that will allow you to connect to three devices simultaneously. And believe me when I tell you that I cannot go back to two now — not when the Technics EAH-AZ100 will stay hooked up to my iPhone, my MacBook and my tablet without bumping me off one. Also, the call-handling is excellent thanks to Sidetone, a great little feature that amplifies your voice a tad, so you'll never shout in calls (on the bus, say).
The fit is sublime, the audio is detailed and divine and the build-quality is incredibly premium. Honestly, I have been recommending them at full price, but they're an excellent buy at this lowest-seen price.
Technics EAH-AZ100: was
£259.99 now £179.99 at Amazon
Who's there?
This is Ring's first wireless doorbell with 2K resolution, meaning sharper pictures of visitors (and the packages they leave on your doorstep). Ideal for keeping track of those Black Friday deliveries — especially when it's half price.
Ring Battery Video Doorbell 2K: was
£79.99 now £39.99 at Amazon
Be the barista
Homes Editor Cat Ellis here, with a deal on one of my all-time favourite coffee makers. The Philips Baristina makes brewing with fresh beans just as easy as using pods, and without the laborious cleanup of a conventional bean-to-cup machine where all the steam and coffee grounds are contained within a case. It's brilliant, and this bundle also includes a standalone milk frother so you can prepare cappuccinos and lattes without the fuss of using a steam wand. I'd recommend this pairing to anyone, especially with £80 off.
Philips Baristina + Milk Frother: was
£379.99 now £299.99 at Amazon
Okay, that's enough from me for now. Let's see what the rest of the TechRadar team recommend.
This deal sounds great!
I swapped from Sonos to Wiim last year and haven't regretted that decision once. Wiim makes some lovely speakers, amps and streamers, and they all play nicely with Qobuz, my music-streaming service of choice, to get hi-res audio into my ears.
The Wiim Sound was my first purchase, and I love it: it looks great, has a handy little screen for viewing track info, and sounds superb.
It's rarely on sale, so a £50 saving is well worth taking advantage of if you're looking for an audio upgrade. And if you don't think you need the screen, you could instead go for the Wiim Sound Lite, for £60 less.
Wiim Sound: was
£299 now £249 at Amazon
Wiim Sound Lite: was
£229 now £189 at Amazon
Amazon's smart displays are all on sale
All five Amazon Echo Show devices are on sale for the Black Friday weekend, although it's worth noting that only the Echo Show 8 is at a record-low price right now.
Could they go lower for Cyber Monday? Possibly, but I wouldn't count on it. Still, the Echo Show 11 and Show 15 have only ever been £10 cheaper, so are unlikely to be much better value than this either way.
Price aside, these devices are a great way to add some smart functionality into your home — perfect for asking questions, setting timers, following cooking instructions and linking to a Ring Doorbell and other smart home kit.
Echo Show 5: was
£99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon
Echo Show 8: was
£199.99 now £99.99 at Amazon
Echo Show 11: was
£249.99 now £174.99 at Amazon
Echo Show 15: was
£349.99 now £239.99 at Amazon
Echo Show 21: was
£499.99 now £399.99 at Amazon
Anyone need a babysitter?
I wouldn't really use a tablet as a babysitter of course — but Amazon's child-friendly devices have always been a good way to keep kids entertained without any danger that they'll get themselves into places where they shouldn't be.
The Amazon Kids Tablet 8 and 11 are the newest models, adding Google Play Store access and upgraded tech to a compelling package that already included a robust bumper case, 1-year subscription to the Amazon Kids+ service and parental control software.
Amazon Kids Tablet 8: was
£199 now £124 at Amazon
Amazon Kids Tablet 11: was
£289 now £169 at Amazon
Shoot for the stars
Smart telescopes are truly awesome devices that make it easy to take photos of galaxies and nebulae without needing to spend hours setting it all up — or a fortune buying all the kit.
I own and have tested several models, and right now a couple of my favourites are on sale at Amazon: the Seestar S30 Pro and the new Seestar S30 Plus. Both can produce brilliant images, with the Plus model being a great first option for beginners and the Pro offering some extra features but also coming with a higher price tag. Either would make a great Christmas gift for an avid stargazer.
Seestar S30 Plus smart telescope: was
£449 now £426 at Amazon
Seestar S30 Pro smart telescope: was
£649 now £616.55 at Amazon
An out-standing deal
Here's something I own and love and use daily: my standing desk. It's the FlexiSpot Q3 (them again) and I bought it last year because I was having some back and neck problems from sitting for too long each day. Switching between sitting and standing has made a massive difference — the pain disappeared within days (note: I'm not a doctor, I'm not saying it will work for everyone).
The Q3 is great, because it's small enough to fit inside my compact home office (LOL, spare bedroom) and can be programmed to one of several pre-saved heights at the tap of a button — meaning I can easily switch between standing or sitting, and there are also settings for my other half. It looks and feels premium, and even has little extra touches like USB charging for my laptop and a slim drawer for cables and pens. A 35% off deal for Black Friday is well worth investigating.
FlexiSpot Q3 Stylish standing desk: was
£289 now £188 at FlexiSpot
Your regular reminder that the Fire TV Stick is ridiculously cheap right now
The latest Fire TV Stick 4K only came out in September, but it's already enjoyed a tasty price cut at Amazon, bringing it down to a bargain £31.99.
For that, you get a redesigned (and rather lovely looking) remote and 4K TV output, although if you want the likes of Dolby Atmos you can always pay slightly more for the slightly more expensive Fire TV Stick Plus (£34.99) or Max (£46.99).
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was
£69.99 now £31.99 at Amazon
Double the space and double the savings
I'm going to start with an air fryer. Yes, I know, that's so 2020. But the AF300 is the best-selling air fryer in Ninja's range, and so many people praise its ability to cook meat and veg side by side, making weeknight dinners much quicker to put together.
I am one of those many people, because I bought this exact model a couple of years ago and have not regretted it for a second. In fact, it's transformed my cooking (well, on the nights when I am not really 'cooking' but am instead heating things up). Seriously — it's great, and an absolute steal at this price.
Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300: was
£199.99 now £119.99 at Amazon
Follow Black Friday weekend deals live here with TechRadar
Hello, Marc here to run this live blog for a few hours today.
Black Friday may officially be over, but my work here is not yet done. Oh no. The sales continue throughout today and tomorrow and into Cyber Monday, and the TechRadar team and I will be here with you every step of the way.
Above you can find our top 20 deals right now, and then in this live blog I'll be sharing personal recommendations from myself and TechRadar's many experts.
Right then, on with the show…
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