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It also offers a few cleaning modes depending on the type of floor you're vacuuming, which are activated at the touch of a button. And if that wasn't enough, it can also convert into a smaller handheld vacuum for cleaning the car or upholstery.

You'll get decent suction (although there are more powerful – and costlier – models available), an LED light on the brush head to show up any hidden debris, and a self-cleaning brush roll to ensure it doesn't throw dirt back onto your floors the next time you clean.

However, it's now beaten its previous low price and dropped to just AU$167! If that's not good value, I don't know what is! If you're budget is tight and the space that needs cleaning is small, you can't go wrong with this.

For an affordable, no-frills approach to a clean home, look no further than the Shark IZ102 stick vacuum cleaner. It consistently proves popular with our readers, to the point where Amazon has occasionally run out of stock. It's also consistently been available between AU$199 and AU$220 recently, so it's easy to see why stocks disappear quickly.

Black Friday has officially entered the chat!

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The day Aussie shoppers have been waiting for is here! It's Friday, November 27, and that means the Black Friday sales have started 'officially'. Well, to be fair most retailers and brands haven't waited — many of them began their Black Friday campaign a couple of weeks ago, if not earlier.

Yes, earlier. There were some brands that began advertising 'early' Black Friday deals towards the end of October. And the longer the sales go on, the better it is for the bargain hunter of course. We're not complaining at all!

That said, with practically every single retailer in Australia now discounting a plethora of goodies until Cyber Monday, November 30, we're now into the final weekend of discount shopping.

With so many offers on, well, offer, where do you start? With us, of course. TechRadar's Australian team has been scouring the interwebs for weeks to bring you all the best offers of the best products from only the most trusted retailers. We'll be with your all through the weekend till the end of Cyber Monday on November. In fact, we'll be there for the days beyond because some retailers might well extend their sales.

My team and I have almost a decade of bargain-hunting under our belts, and we're leveraging our product expertise to recommend only the best of the best right here. So come along on this shopping journey with us while we try and help you save both money and time.