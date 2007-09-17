Super 3G phones hit 200Mbit/s in Japan

MIMO technology similar to this is at the heart of DoCoMo's new Super 3G phone chip

Spectacular 200Mbit/s internet connections are all but guaranteed to come to mobile phone handsets in the near future. That's after Japan's NTT DoCoMo announced a new chip capable of the computation needed, yet small enough to fit in a phone.

The so-called Super 3G technology relies on MIMO (multiple-input multiple-output) technology to understand multiplexed OFDM (orthogonal frequency division multiplexing) data signals and uses four antennas working together.

Economical performer

Crucially, the new chip keeps power consumption low - under 0.1W - while performing the complex calculations needed to make sense of the multiplexed signal.

That's not all, however - not content with broadband speeds on its phones, DoCoMo also announced that it is pressing ahead with its 4G plans. These include establishing international standards for the new technologies involved.