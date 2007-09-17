Trending

Super 3G phones hit 200Mbit/s in Japan

By Broadband  

NTT DoCoMo hardware makes home broadband look pedestrian

MIMO technology similar to this is at the heart of DoCoMo's new Super 3G phone chip

Spectacular 200Mbit/s internet connections are all but guaranteed to come to mobile phone handsets in the near future. That's after Japan's NTT DoCoMo announced a new chip capable of the computation needed, yet small enough to fit in a phone.

The so-called Super 3G technology relies on MIMO (multiple-input multiple-output) technology to understand multiplexed OFDM (orthogonal frequency division multiplexing) data signals and uses four antennas working together.

Economical performer

Crucially, the new chip keeps power consumption low - under 0.1W - while performing the complex calculations needed to make sense of the multiplexed signal.

That's not all, however - not content with broadband speeds on its phones, DoCoMo also announced that it is pressing ahead with its 4G plans. These include establishing international standards for the new technologies involved.

See more Broadband news