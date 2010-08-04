V Festival goers get access to 50Mbps broadband and 3D TV

This year's V Festival will be the most tech savvy yet, with Virgin Media teaming up with Ovi by Nokia to bring The Mansion to the festival – an enclosure that's packed with all things technology.

The Mansion will be at both legs of the festival – Staffordshire and Chelmsford – and will give festival goers access to 50Mbps broadband and a demo of 3D TV.

Techno-logy

The Mansion has separate rooms, each offering a different experience but it is the Media room which will be of the most interest, due to its free Wi-Fi, 3D TV experience and also the chance to try out the new Nokia N8.

Speaking about The Mansion, Ashley Stockwell, executive director of brand and marketing at Virgin Media, said: "The Mansion is an exciting new addition to this year's Virgin Media V Festival and brings 'a home away from home' familiarity to both sites.

"We are confident this will be the place to check out the latest entertainment technology or simply to dance your wellies off!"

The V Festival is on 21 to 22 August, with headliners including Kings Of Leon and Kasabian.