Gigabyte’s new Sabre gaming laptop shifts gears with Optane acceleration

Gigabyte has refreshed its Sabre series of gaming notebooks, making some juicy additions on the hardware front. At Computex 2018 they saw upgrades to 8th-gen Intel processors, and what’s more offering what it claims is a ‘world first’ in the form of an option on the Core i7+ platform supporting Intel’s Optane memory.

Optane, at least in this form (it also comes as traditional memory sticks now), essentially gives you a small amount of cache to turbo charge a traditional spinning hard drive. This means you can get SSD-like boot times and application launching without having to shell out the money for a solid-state drive.

The screen has also seen an upgrade to displays with a 3ms response time and 120Hz refresh rate to keep those frame rates fluid.

Those are some useful improvements indeed, and the refreshed Sabre gaming notebooks also now have Thunderbolt 3 ports on board, alongside HDMI and mini-DisplayPort connectors.

Gigabyte didn’t mention any launch date or potential price point as of this writing.