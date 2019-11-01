The cheapest Google Pixel 2 unlocked SIM-free prices in November 2019

Google Pixel 2 Fact File Release date: October 19 2017

Launch price: $649 / £629 / AU$1,079 / Rs 61,000

Platform: Android 8 Oreo

Storage: 64GB / 128GB

Cameras: 12.2MP / 8MP

Screen: 1080x1920

Battery: 2700mAh

Colours: Kinda Blue, Just Black, Clearly White

TechRadar rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Read TechRadar's full Google Pixel 2 review

We have been graced with the Google Pixel 3 for a couple of months now and we are yet to see a major price job, we're guessing that's why you're here? We completely understand and this guide could help you get a cheap Pixel device and just in time for the holidays.

It's a lot to pay upfront, but could save you money in the long run. The SIM only deals market is particularly competitive at the moment, which is great news for consumers as it allows you to get bags of data and minutes for impressively low prices as companies vie for your money.

However, when shopping around for Pixel 2 SIM-free deals, you'll be faced with a wide choice - and prices can also fluctuate each day, so keeping an eye on deals and comparing their prices with a little bit of research could net you big savings - that's where our comparison chart comes in.

TechRadar is here to help make this as easy as possible, searching the web every hour to locate the cheapest and best value unlocked Google Pixel 2 prices currently available.

Today's cheapest Google Pixel 2 unlocked / SIM free prices: