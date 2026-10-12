Don't wait for Black Friday — I’ve found 6 coffee machines with steep discounts worth shouting about

As an experienced deals hunter, I was fully under the impression that, following the recent Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, we wouldn’t be seeing any particularly noteworthy discounts on coffee machines until Black Friday.

Having recently checked Amazon’s listing, however, it seems I’m very much in the wrong. I like to think that doesn’t happen often, of course, and on this occasion I’m more than happy to be told otherwise.

Yes, I’ve found some superb discounts on some of my favourite espresso machines that either match their Prime Day price, or actually beat it. The Nespresso Vertuo Creatista at AU$697 is a couple of dollars cheaper, while the Sunbeam Origins Sense at AU$475.15 is over AU$80 less than what I saw during Amazon’s recent sale.

It’s also pleasing to see the Philips LatteGo 4400 maintaining its discounted AU$799 price tag. It’s not the best I’ve seen, as it was eligible for an extra AU$175 coupon saving during Prime Day 2.0, but this AU$400 saving is still worth shouting about.

There are a few other coffee machines with big discounts right now, which you can view below. And as ever, make sure to view the full selection on Amazon for something that might be more to your liking. And while I’m on the subject of coffee machines, I have to remind you that Breville currently has a birthday sale live on its website, and TechRadar readers can save an extra 10% on already discounted models thanks to an exclusive coupon code.

Save 37% (AU$402) Nespresso Vertuo Creatista capsule coffee machine: was AU$1,099 now AU$697 at Amazon We rate the Vertuo Creatista as the best Nespresso machine out there thanks to its use of the Vertuo pods, which come in a range of cup and mug sizes and an integrated milk frother. It performs exceptionally well, too, and will brew your morning cuppa in no time at all.

Save 41% (AU$323.85) Sunbeam Origins Sense Espresso Machine : was AU$799 now AU$475.15 at Amazon This attractive bean-to-cup espresso machine from Aussie brand Sunbeam brews a fine espresso. For me, however, its headline feature is a thermometer built into the steam wand and four temp settings for various dairy milk alternatives, so you can get perfectly texturised milk with ease. It also sports a built-in conical burr grinder for precision grinding, and it has easy, one-button cleaning.

Save 42% (AU$423.55) Sunbeam Origins Dual Espresso Machine : was AU$999 now AU$575.45 at Amazon I’ve not used this exact Sunbeam model, but if it’s anything like the Sense above, you’re in for a treat. The main feature of this model is a dual-boiler system, meaning you can pour an espresso and steam milk at the same time, saving you valuable time in the morning.

Save 46% (AU$160) Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ w/ Aeroccino. 3: was AU$349 now AU$189 at Amazon The Nespresso machine is a slightly larger version of the highly popular Vertuo Pop. The main difference is a larger 1.1L water tank (compared to 600ml with the Pop) and the water tank can be moved to help you better accommodate the machine in your kitchen. Elsewhere, it uses the extensive Vertuo capsule range, with five different coffee sizes.