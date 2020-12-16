What are the best value phones to buy as Christmas gifts?

With Christmas rapidly approaching, you might now be thinking of last-minute gifts. While some gifts could be small, sometimes you want to go all out for someone important.

And if that person is in need of a new phone, that could be the perfect thing to gift them. However...the best smartphones available these days are by no means affordable so what's the best option?

There is a huge variety of handsets that offer a truly impressive setup, design, and a host of top features without busting the bank-wide open.

And while these do tend to lean towards Android, there are a couple of iPhone deals that will make the perfect gift thanks to their rapidly falling price tags in the past year or two.

Apple iPhone SE:

When it comes to Apple on a budget, nothing comes close to the iPhone SE...it is Apple's one budget phone after all. And despite its sub-£420 price, there is a lot of impressive features on board.

It features the same super-fast processor as the entire iPhone 11 series, and despite it looking a lot like an iPhone 8, it features a much more sophisticated camera experience, and due to its release in 2020, it will continue to receive updates for a good few years.

Overall, the iPhone SE feels like the best Apple phone to gift to someone.

Today's best iPhone SE iPhone SE - 64GB - Unlocked &... Apple $399 View iPhone SE - 128GB - Unlocked... Apple $449 View Apple iPhone SE (2020) 64GB... Newegg $479.99 View iPhone SE Verizon Wireless $549 View Show More Deals

Samsung Galaxy A71:

When it comes to the Samsung brand, the Samsung Galaxy A71 feels like an exceptional choice. It doesn't have a price tag to match the top devices but it still offers a strong performance.

It packs a massive 4500mAh battery, an IP68 rating, a triple camera set-up, and a Super AMOLED display. And despite the list of strong specs you're getting, it's not a very expensive phone.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy A71 Samsung Galaxy A71 SM-A715F... BHPhoto $369.99 View Samsung Galaxy A71 SM-A715F... Amazon Prime $383.90 View Samsung Galaxy A71 A715F... Newegg $407.99 View Samsung Galaxy A71 128GB -... QVC $509.96 View Show More Deals

OnePlus Nord:

The OnePlus Nord deals are worth a look since it is this handset that brings OnePlus back to its roots of offering flagship-beating specs at an affordable price. As such the Nord gets you a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, speedy Snapdragon 765G CPU, Areno 620 GPU for gaming, 5G connectivity, OxygenOS 10.5 with Android 10 plus dual-selfie cameras, and a four-camera rear snapper setup.

All that does come in a slightly more plastic build than the premium handsets. But with fast charging and facial unlocking, this really does it all for less. Arguably, the OnePlus Nord is the most powerful phone on this list...but also the one with the least variety in deals.

Today's best OnePlus Nord Reduced Price OnePlus Nord - Snapdragon... Amazon Prime $448 $424 View OnePlus Nord 5G AC2003 Dual... Amazon $449.99 View OnePlus Nord 5G AC2003 Dual... Amazon $659.99 View

iPhone 11:

Normally, the iPhone 11 would feel a bit too expensive to qualify as a gift for someone...and yet, prices just keep falling recently. Thanks to the release of the iPhone 11, we've seen the iPhone 11 lose a couple of hundred quid off its price tag.

With those price cuts, this becomes the most powerful iPhone you can get without really going all-in on costs.

Internally, there's a 3110mAh battery, Apple's high-powered A13 Bionic chip, and an IP68 rating. Look outside, and Apple rocks a Liquid Retina PS LCD display - very high-definition, in other words, with an array of colourful yet muted variants to choose from – purple, yellow, green, as well as the usual white, black, and PRODUCT(Red) culprits.

Today's best iPhone 11 deals $5 two-hour delivery iPhone 11 64GB - Unlocked &... Apple $599 View Reduced Price Apple iPhone 11 [64GB,... Amazon Prime $699 $599 View Apple iPhone 11 Verizon Wireless $699 View Apple iPhone 11 64GB Fully... Newegg $699.99 View Show More Deals

Google Pixel 5:

The Google Pixel 5 isn't exactly the cheapest option on this list but for anyone wanting something from Android, it could offer the most complete package as a Christmas gift.

It has some of the best camera performance on the market, it uses Android's stock performance which means updates come to it first, and overall, specs like battery, processing power, and durability are strong here.