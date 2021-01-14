The best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals to pre-order in January 2021

Looking to save as much as possible on your next upgrade? Our initial round-up of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals to pre-order is on hand to help you find the right option for you. Now available to order from Samsung and a number of leading carriers for a January 29th release date, you can find our recommendations just below. Interestingly, this brand new flagship is rocking in at a whole $200 less at launch than its immediate predecessors - excellent news for prospective Galaxy S21 Plus deals hunters.

Alongside the standard Samsung Galaxy S21 and the more premium Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is one of three new flagship devices being launched this January from the leading Android brand.

Coming in at an introductory price of $999, the Galaxy S21 Plus is definitely aimed at those who prefer a bigger phone in the pocket but found last year's flagship prices a little too much to handle. Indeed, it's now coming in at the same price as last year's standard Galaxy S20, and closely mirrors the introductory price of its main rival - the excellent Apple iPhone 12 Pro.

Key upgrades are mostly iterative, but the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus features a significantly beefier processor, new camera design, and a couple of interface and camera software upgrades. Currently, there are two storage capacities available (128GB and 256GB), as well as three colors - Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Phantom Purple, the latter of which being a brand new hue from Samsung.

Just below we're showing you where to pre-order this new device with our recommendations of this week's best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals. If you'd also like a full breakdown of our initial thoughts on this new flagship, we've included a mini-review just below with our first impressions, plus a handy specs sheet.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals & pre-orders

Pre-order bonus: up to $200 Samsung store credit

All of the Galaxy S21 deals featured on our list carry a unique, one-off pre-order bonus from Samsung in the form of a free gift voucher. Currently, you'll get $100 of store credit for the standard Galaxy S21, $150 for the Galaxy S21 Plus, and $200 for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Note - you don't have to pre-order directly from Samsung to get this freebie, although that credit will of course only be valid on the official Samsung store itself.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: free with a trade-in, switch, and new unlimited plan at Verizon

Verizon has a veritable smorgasbord of Galaxy S21 Plus deals to consider for pre-order today. Firstly is a huge $750 trade-in bonus, which, when bundled on top of a $250 switching bonus will score you a device for free. Another option is a unique 'buy-one get-one' free promotion that will score you an additional device for free, but only if you purchase the first outright and with a new unlimited plan.



View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: save $800 with an eligible trade-in and new unlimited plan at AT&T

AT&T's first Galaxy S21 Plus deal of the year follows the trend by offering some hefty trade-in options for both new and existing customers. Trade-in an eligible old device and buy your new S21 Plus with a new unlimited plan and you'll score yourself a maximum saving of up to $800 over 30 months - not bad.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: save up to $700 with an eligible trade-in at Samsung

If you're wanting that flexibility only an unlocked device can afford, getting the phone directly from Samsung is a good choice. Not only are you getting that neat $200 store credit gift here, but you're also getting a trade-in program that's every bit as generous as other retailers and the major carriers. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: $999.99 at Amazon

Amazon is our final pick for the initial round of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus pre-orders today, although it's not offering any trade-ins or price cuts right now. Still, Amazon is a strong option to go for if you're a prime member for example and don't happen to have an old phone you can trade-in for the S21 Plus.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals: what you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: specs (Image credit: Samsung) OS: Android 11 | Screen size: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz| Resolution: 1080 x 2400 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 | Memory: 8GB | Weight: 202g |Storage: 128 / 256| Battery: 4,000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP dual wide/ultrawide/telephoto| Front camera: 10MP

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, sitting between the standard Galaxy S21 and the more premium Galaxy S20 Ultra, is of course the successor to the prior Galaxy S20 Plus and looks to offer that bigger screen experience without going too wild.

As expected it sits smack bang in the middle between its two siblings at an introductory starting price of $999. Interestingly, that's actually the same launch price as the standard Samsung Galaxy S20 last year, showing that Samsung really is trying to drive down that once prohibitive asking price for a true 5G flagship phone.

Key upgrades are mostly internal and iterative, although you are getting a rather fetching new vertically aligned rear camera area - an improvement in our eyes over the rectangular box out of its predecessors. Inside the Galaxy, S20 Plus is also rocking the latest chipset from Snapdragon - the 888, which, if initial benchmarking is to be believed, should offer at least a 25% increase in both power and efficiency.

That beefier processor is, however, offset by a slight downgrade in RAM (from 12GB to 8GB), which is a fair compromise considering the new lower introductory price. You can also only get the S20 Plus in 128GB and 256GB capacities now. Sorry if you were looking for a 512GB capacity model, that's only available on the Ultra now!

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus also features a slightly bigger battery than its predecessor (4,800 vs 4,000 mAh) and a few extra clever improvements to its photo tech in the form of the newly improved 'Single Take 2.0' mode and new 'Zoom lock' feature. Oh, and one more thing - it's also available in a rather fetching new purple color now too.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: compare carrier plans