The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals: claim a free PS4 or PSVR when you pre-order

Sony's Xperia XZ2 has only just become available for pre-order but we've already found some cracking deals for contract plans and put them all together in this easy to consume guide. And the best news is that loads of retailers are offering free gifts when you pre-order a Sony Xperia XZ2 deal.

You can use our comparison chart below to discover the cheapest XZ2 deals - set to ship on April 5 - but if you like the sound of a free Playstation 4 or VR headset with your new Xperia XZ2 handset, then these are the retailers running promotions now:

Carphone Warehouse : FREE PS4 with Gran Turismo or PlayStation VR

Mobiles.co.uk : FREE PS4 with Gran Turismo or PlayStation VR

Three : FREE PS4 with Gran Turismo

Fonehouse: FREE Sony WF-1000X wireless headphones

The PS4 with Gran Turismo has an RRP of £249 and the PSVR £299, and you can't get those WF-1000X headphones for less than £160. So it's a fantastic little bonus if you're after a brand new Android flagship phone.

And Sony's Xperia XZ2 looks to be one of the best phones ever from the company as it finally embraces a new design style compared to older handsets from the Japanese firm. It comes with a 5.7-inch 18:9 ratio Full HD display in a similar body to the 5.2-inch Xperia XZ1, so the phone isn't bigger but comes with more screen. Take a look below to fiddle with our comparison tool to make the best Xperia XZ2 deal for you.

Unlocked Sony Xperia XZ2 SIM-free deals

Now if the above comparison tool doesn't kick up the right deal for you, it's likely you won't be able find a suitable price anywhere else. If that's the case, we recommend thinking about buying the phone outright and pairing it up with one of these great SIM only deals.

For most, it means you'll get more data, minutes and extras thrown in, plus you own the XZ2 so you'll be able to switch deals when you like while keeping your same phone.

If you choose this as your best route, below you'll be able to find the current best SIM free prices for the unlocked Sony Xperia XZ2 - but the RRP is a rather lofty £699. If you were after something a bit cheaper, it's worth checking out our run down of the best cheap mobile phones.

Sony Xperia XZ2 hands on review in brief

A bold, redesigned flagship... but is it too little, too late?

Screen size: 5.7-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | Rear camera: 19MP | Weight: 198g | OS: Android 8 Oreo | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3180mAh

Impressive new design

Stunning 4K HDR video capture

Powerful performance

Terrible fingerprint scanner placement

Sony has finally changed its design language (and it's about time) meaning the Xperia XZ2 now follows a similar look to a lot of the other modern flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S9 or iPhone X. It comes with a Full HD 5.7-inch screen inside a similar size body to the Xperia XZ1.

Inside is a powerful Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB of RAM to keep the phone chugging along, plus on the rear is a 19MP camera capable of some incredible slow-mo video and predictive autofocus so you catch the best shot too.

Read TechRadar's hands on Sony Xperia XZ2 review