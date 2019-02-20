The best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals to pre-order right now

Well the day has finally come, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is now officially available. After months of speculation we now know all of the details, features, cost and most importantly, what S10 deals are up for grabs.

We've spent the last few weeks trying to calculate the exact price of the S10 based on previous devices, leaks and years of tech knowledge and we can now say for definite that this is going to be a pretty costly device.

But, now all of the information is freely available we can completely see where Samsung's price tag has come from. Rocking three powerful cameras, a truly notch free screen (we can owe that to the new hole punch camera), a powerful processor and big battery, Samsung has crammed a lot into this device.

This really does seem like one of those major updates to Samsung's phones, completely revolutionising the design and not just a small update from what the S9 and S9 Plus gave us.

Ready to find your perfect deal? Well, with TechRadar's helping hand and, more importantly, our up-to-date price comparison chart, you can be sure that you'll be paying the best price for your brand new Samsung Galaxy S10 deal.

When will the S10 be available?

Make a note because if you've placed a pre-order for your Samsung S10 deal you will have to wait until March 8 for your phone to arrive. This will also be the date that the device will be widely available in shops and online.

Samsung S10 special offers and freebies to pre-order

Free Galaxy Buds (worth £139) with every purchase

No matter where you get your new Galaxy S10 from, as long as you pre-order you can claim a free pair of wireless Galaxy earbuds. You will need to order by March 7 but then these brand new earbuds - Samsung's version of Apple's AirPods - will be yours.

(Image: © Samsung) Save money on your S10 with Samsung trade in

Want to save some money when buying this new device? Well Samsung is offering up to £350 off when you trade in your old phone. You can trade in the majority of Samsung's main devices and most of Apple's older phones. However the Note 9 and Apple's newest collection of devices (iPhone X and above) cannot be traded in.

50GB data boost with iD

This deal is incredibly exciting for those trying to get the S10 on a budget. iD is a Carphone Warehouse-owned network, renowned for cheap contracts with low data. But if you pre-order your S10 from iD you will be given a free 50GB data boost. That means that whenever you run out of data, your data boost will kick in and carry you through to the end of the month (or until the 50GB pot is empty). So if you're on a 1GB contract you essentially end up with an average 3GB data each month.

Samsung Galaxy S10 handset: how much does it cost SIM-free?

For the past couple of weeks we've been analysing leaks and attempting our best estimates of the S10 price based on previous releases. We now know the official price and it's not going to go easy on your wallet. The SIM-free price of the S10 is £799, £10 less than our predictions but still pretty pricey.

If that price tag felt like a bit of a blow to the system there is some good news. Samsung will also be releasing its Galaxy S10e device at the same time, carrying a much more comforting budget price tag.

Samsung Galaxy S10 review in brief Samsung's latest and greatest is finally here SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 1440 X 3040 | Rear camera: 12 + 12 + 16MP | Front Camera: 10MP | Weight: 157g | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB/512GB | External storage: Yes | Battery: 3400mAh Reasons to Buy Triple rear cameras Infinity-O display 3.5mm headphone jack Reasons to Avoid Quite expensive

Samsung has made its big return with its newest device, the Samsung Galaxy S10. Sporting three rear cameras, a notch free display (thanks to the new hole punch camera) and a beefy battery to back it up, this is a phone to be excited about.

Samsung has decided to retain both the headphone jack and the ability to perform wireless charging - something fans will be very excited for. But with all of these features Samsung has knocked up the price tag a fair bit, making its other new release, the budget S10e look like a serious contender.

Read TechRadar's Samsung Galaxy S10 review