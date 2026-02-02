Watch Super Bowl LX on a 100-inch screen: 6 portable projectors perfect for hosting a game-day party

Super Bowl LX is coming this Sunday. If you're planning a game-day party, a portable projector delivers a serious big-screen experience - and I'm not just saying that because my team and I reviewed the best portable projectors around.

Not all projectors are suitable for watching football. So, I've selected six models we've tested that deliver the right blend of specs to make sure you won't miss a thing.

The BenQ GP520 is $999 at Amazon, and to my mind, it's the top overall choice. It boasts a clear 4K resolution, motion smoothing, and 2600 ANSI lumens - so bright enough for watching the game in the living room or, if you're on the west coast, during daylight hours.

Check out the full range below, alongside my tips for choosing the right projector for this year's Super Bowl, and my favorite model for projecting onto walls even when you don't have a screen.

For more, see our round-up of the best Super Bowl TV deals.

Quick list

The specs to check

There are three main specs you'll want to look for if you're planning to use a projector for your Super Bowl party. I recommend not buying any portable projector without checking these. Here's what I suggest looking for...

MEMC (motion estimation/motion compensation) - smooths out movement, eliminating judder, so the football won't appear blurry during fast passes.

(motion estimation/motion compensation) - smooths out movement, eliminating judder, so the football won't appear blurry during fast passes. Lumens - aim for 1500+ ANSI or ISO lumens. The picture will still pop if you're watching in a brightly lit room or you're on the west coast.

- aim for 1500+ ANSI or ISO lumens. The picture will still pop if you're watching in a brightly lit room or you're on the west coast. Resolution - 4K delivers a detailed image especially when viewing on a 100-inch screen or above, so the score ticker, player stats, and clock are always readable.

Four of the models here feature MEMC (sometimes called motion smoothing), with all but my budget and outdoors choices boasting 4K resolution for best clarity of image.

I've also researched each model's brightness, so you'll have a good idea whether it's suitable your game-day party.

A word of warning. Don't be fooled by any projector listing brightness measurements as 'Lux' - it's usually a way to make a cheap, dim portable projector appear brighter in the specs sheet, but it doesn't tell the full story.

Lumens are the unit of measurement for the total light power from the projector - it's a trusted scientific measurement.

Lux measures how much light is given out on a single section of the wall or screen - often while the device is only a few inches away. Once you move the projector back far enough to fill a bigger screen, that brightness is going to fade into a washed-out image.

Top Super Bowl portable projectors

Best overall BenQ GP520: $999 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The BenQ GP520 is a high-resolution device with excellent brightness compared to a lot of portable projectors - so it's suitable for watching the game with the lights on. Read our full BenQ GP520 review ✅ 4K resolution and 2600 ANSI lumens

✅ MEMC ❌ No built-in battery Also $999 at Adorama

Best on a budget Save $50 Xgimi Halo+: was $499 now $449 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ A solid and affordable pick for game night that nicely balances features and a lower price. But it's got Full HD resolution and not the brightest, so you'll need to darken the room for best results. Read our full XGIMI Halo+ review ✅ Great price

✅ MEMC ❌ 1080p resolution and 700 lumens