Watch Super Bowl LX on a 100-inch screen: 6 portable projectors perfect for hosting a game-day party

Kickoff starts here with $449 budget picks to premium 4K laser projectors

(Image credit: Anker // BenQ // XGIMI // Future)
Super Bowl LX is coming this Sunday. If you're planning a game-day party, a portable projector delivers a serious big-screen experience - and I'm not just saying that because my team and I reviewed the best portable projectors around.

Not all projectors are suitable for watching football. So, I've selected six models we've tested that deliver the right blend of specs to make sure you won't miss a thing.

Quick list

The specs to check

There are three main specs you'll want to look for if you're planning to use a projector for your Super Bowl party. I recommend not buying any portable projector without checking these. Here's what I suggest looking for...

  • MEMC (motion estimation/motion compensation) - smooths out movement, eliminating judder, so the football won't appear blurry during fast passes.
  • Lumens - aim for 1500+ ANSI or ISO lumens. The picture will still pop if you're watching in a brightly lit room or you're on the west coast.
  • Resolution - 4K delivers a detailed image especially when viewing on a 100-inch screen or above, so the score ticker, player stats, and clock are always readable.

Four of the models here feature MEMC (sometimes called motion smoothing), with all but my budget and outdoors choices boasting 4K resolution for best clarity of image.

I've also researched each model's brightness, so you'll have a good idea whether it's suitable your game-day party.

A word of warning. Don't be fooled by any projector listing brightness measurements as 'Lux' - it's usually a way to make a cheap, dim portable projector appear brighter in the specs sheet, but it doesn't tell the full story.

  • Lumens are the unit of measurement for the total light power from the projector - it's a trusted scientific measurement.
  • Lux measures how much light is given out on a single section of the wall or screen - often while the device is only a few inches away. Once you move the projector back far enough to fill a bigger screen, that brightness is going to fade into a washed-out image.

Top Super Bowl portable projectors

BenQ GP520
Best overall
BenQ GP520: $999 at Amazon
The BenQ GP520 is a high-resolution device with excellent brightness compared to a lot of portable projectors - so it's suitable for watching the game with the lights on.

Read our full BenQ GP520 review

✅ 4K resolution and 2600 ANSI lumens
✅ MEMC

❌ No built-in battery

Also $999 at Adorama

Xgimi Halo+
Best on a budget
Save $50
Xgimi Halo+: was $499 now $449 at Amazon
A solid and affordable pick for game night that nicely balances features and a lower price. But it's got Full HD resolution and not the brightest, so you'll need to darken the room for best results.

Read our full XGIMI Halo+ review

✅ Great price
✅ MEMC

❌ 1080p resolution and 700 lumens

Anker Nebula X1
Anker Nebula X1: $2,999 at Best Buy
One of the brightest portable projectors around - ideal for watching the game in a brightly lit living room. Picture quality is a crisp 4K and impressively detailed. However, it's one of the more expensive options out there.

Read our full Anker Nebula X1 review

✅ 4K resolution and 3500 ANSI lumens
✅ MEMC

❌ Price

Also $2999 at Best Buy and $4299 with Dolby Atmos speakers at Walmart

JMGO N1S Ultra
Best instant set-up
JMGO N1S Ultra: $1,299 at Amazon
A sleek, compact portable projector that boasts a very sturdy gimbal, it's ultra-simple to set-up for high walls or angled screens. At 3000 ANSI lumens, brightness is well-suited to indoor use with the lights on. Not the cheapest around, though.

Read our full JMGO N1S Ultra review

✅ 4K resolution and 3000 ANSI lumens
✅ MEMC

❌ Price

Anker Nebula Mars 3