With Sunday's big game right around the corner, I've found a deal that's perfect if you're hosting a Super Bowl party or want to experience the big game on a seriously big screen. The XGIMI Halo+ GTV portable projector is now $449 (was $499) on Amazon. And it'll arrive before Sunday if you're fast.

Most importantly for game-day, it features MEMC - or motion smoothing - which ensures the football won't turn into a blur when players are making a fast pass.

It's a “premium entry” deal that trades bargain-bin compromises for professional polish and cinematic flexibility, with a good balance of features for the price.

In our review, we found it was easily "a the top end of the portable projector market,". and loved how simple and uncomplicated it was to set up.

The Halo+ uses XGIMI’s Intelligent Screen Adaptation system to simplify setup. It automatically handles autofocus, auto keystone correction, screen alignment, and obstacle avoidance automatically.

Translation: you can drop it on a table, turn it on, and have a properly squared image in seconds. For Super Bowl hosts, that’s a huge flex. No ladders, no measuring, no permanent installation.

Unlike many portable projectors, this one is fully licensed for native Netflix, running Google TV with access to thousands of apps. You can project the game on Sunday, and then immediately pivot to a movie or series afterwards. It’s a rare feature in this category and a genuine differentiator.

The Halo+ delivers a 1080p Full HD picture with 700 ISO lumens, which is bright enough for darkened living rooms and controlled-light spaces. It’s not trying to replace a dedicated home theater projector, it’s designed to produce sharp, clean, and vibrant images wherever people actually gather. It's capable of displaying up to 200 inches, but for best results with this brightness and resolution, I recommend opting for a 120-inch projection.

Audio is handled by dual 5W Harman Kardon speakers, which are surprisingly capable for a portable unit. For many Super Bowl setups, you won’t even need to connect external speakers to get clear commentary and punchy crowd noise.

The built-in battery adds to the flexibility, offering up to 2.5 hours of playback. That makes it easy to move the party from room to room, or even outdoors, without rethinking your setup.

But what really seals the deal for me is the inclusion of that MEMC (motion estimation/motion compensation) feature. It eliminates all the judder, which is so important for a sports projector. Most others around this price simply don't have the required motion smoothing this one does.

At $449, the XGIMI Halo+ isn’t about being the cheapest option. It’s about giving hosts a professional-looking, high-end experience that feels intentional. For Super Bowl Sunday and beyond, that’s a flex worth paying for.

