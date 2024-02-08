Vodafone Australia coupon codes and discounts for February 2024

FAQs

Does Vodafone offer student discounts? Yes, Vodafone has a student page where it lists all its student discounts. The offers typically include savings on mobile plans or bonus data. These deals are usually available for a set amount of time, and you must have a student email to sign up (one that ends in ‘edu.au’).

Does Vodafone offer seniors discounts? Yes, Vodafone does offer discounts to seniors card holders throughout the year, though they’re usually only available for a limited time. Unfortunately you can't sign up online if you want to use your seniors card to get a deal – you’ll need to go in store or call 1300 138 907.

Does Vodafone use the Telstra or Optus network? Vodafone doesn’t use the Telstra or Optus network; it has its own dedicated network infrastructure which reaches up to 96% of the Australian population. A number of smaller mobile providers also use Vodafone’s network for their phone services, including iiNet, Kogan Mobile and Lebara.

Does Vodafone have 5G? Yes, Vodafone does have 5G, though its coverage isn’t quite as wide-reaching as the 5G networks owned by Telstra and Optus. Vodafone says its 5G network is available in select areas of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Canberra, Perth, Gold Coast, Central Coast, Wollongong and the Sunshine Coast. You can use Vodafone’s network coverage checker to see if it has rolled out in your area.

Are Vodafone phones locked? If you purchased your handset from Vodafone on a postpaid plan after August 1, 2013, it will be unlocked, but devices purchased on a plan before this date may be locked to Vodafone’s network. If you bought your phone from Vodafone to use with a prepaid plan, it will also be locked to the Vodafone network, and you may need to pay a fee to unlock it. There is a tool you can use to unlock your device from Vodafone.

Hints and tips

Check the hot offers page: Vodafone’s hot offers page is where you’ll find all of the telco’s current deals, including discounted phones, SIM-only plans and internet plans. All of the offers listed are only available for a limited time.

Trade-in your old phone when you upgrade: Trade-in your old phone, tablet or smartwatch and Vodafone will apply a trade-in credit to your upcoming phone bills. The amount of trade-in credit you receive depends on the model of the device and the condition it’s in, but you can get an estimate by checking Vodafone’s trade-in page.

Take advantage of pre-order offers: Whenever new flagship phones from Apple, Google and Samsung are announced, you should absolutely check out Vodafone’s pre-order offers. There’s almost always a strong incentive to pre-order, such as a discount on the new phone, or extra money off if you trade-in your older device.

Bundle together Vodafone services: Vodafone has a 'bundle and save' incentive, where you can save between 5% to 20% on your plan fees by bundling together services. Eligible services include mobile, tablet and modem plans, however NBN, 4G and 5G home internet are not included. For more details, check out Vodafone’s bundle and save guide.