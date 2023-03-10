FAQs

Does Shark offer discounts? Discounts on Shark products are available throughout the year, and Shark's own website has a dedicated page for products on sale. You'll also find that Shark promo codes are widely available with direct savings on products and discounts on bundle purchases.



Shark also offers a 10% discount when you sign up for promotional emails. You can sign up with your email and phone number. Once you've confirmed, you'll receive a special link with a Shark promo code that gets you 10% off your next order.



You'll also find Shark discounts at third-party retailers like Amazon, with impressive savings around seasonal sales like Black Friday and Prime Day.

How can I get 10% off Shark products? You can get 10% off your purchase when you sign up for Shark promotion emails. You can sign up through Shark's website with your email address and phone number, and once you've confirmed your number or email, you'll get a special link with a Shark promo code that you'll enter at checkout for 10% off your order.

Does Shark provide free shipping? Shark does offer free shipping on select products. To see if a product qualifies for free shipping, you must go to the individual product page, and free shipping will appear underneath the total.

Hints and tips

Sign up for Shark emails: You can receive 10% off your purchase at Shark.com when you sign up for promotional emails. You'll be asked to sign up with your email address and phone number, and once confirmed, you'll be sent a special link with a Shark promo code for 10% off your next order.

Look out for Shark sales: You can regularly find products on sale from Shark's own website, which includes deals on vacuums, air purifiers, and hair care tools. Shark promo codes are also available, which include direct discounts and bundle savings.

Register your Shark product: Benefits of registering your Shark product include access to warranty information, additional support, and special promotions.

Take advantage of Shark's student discount: Students can receive a 15% discount on Shark products when they sign up on Shark's website through Student Beans. You'll need to create an account with your school email address and password, and once confirmed, you'll receive a Shark promo code to use at checkout for 15% off your order.

Use Shark's referral program: Shark offers a referral program that gives $20 to family and friends when they use a special link that's generated from Shark's website when you enter your email address. If someone purchases an item using your link, you'll also receive a link for $20 off your purchase of $100 or more.