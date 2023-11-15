Novatech Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

How much does shipping cost from Novatech? Novatech offers next day delivery for £5.99, and will charge you £12.58 for weekend delivery. If you want to pay nothing, you’ll have to collect your product and parcels directly from Novatech.

How do I track my Novatech order? When you order from Novatech, you’ll be sent an email confirmation with tracking details. Use this to track your order. Alternatively, click ‘Track An Order’ on the Novatech website and sign into your account to check your order status.

What is the Novatech returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 30 days of receiving it. To start a return, get in touch with the Novatech customer service team.

Can I cancel my Novatech order? If you’d like to cancel your order, you have 14 days from the delivery date to do so. To cancel an order, contact Novatech customer service. If you miss this time frame, you’ll have to go through the returns process.

Does Novatech offer warranties? Novatech offers limited warranties on a variety of products. On hardware like monitors and components, Novatech offers a one to three year warranty.

How do I contact Novatech? To get in touch with Novatech customer service, call them on 02392 322 500 and select option two. You can also start a live chat or submit a form on the Novatech website.

Hints and Tips

Watch out for the sales: You can shop the sales to save extra money on your Novatech products. Novatech runs deals all year round, particularly during big sales seasons like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Boxing Day.

Sign up for the Novatech newsletter: To stay up-to-date with Novatech, sign up to the newsletter. By subscribing to Novatech emails, you’ll be the first to know about the latest news, releases, deals and events.

Get hands-on in the Novatech showroom: If you’re interested in Novatech, why not visit the showroom? Located in Portsmouth, you can head into the Novatech showroom and get hands-on with the latest products. You can also get expert advice and get your items serviced and repaired.