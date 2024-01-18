Lorex Discount Codes for January 2024

FAQs

Does Lorex have free delivery? Yes, Lorex offers free standard delivery on all purchases.

How do I cancel my Lorex order? To cancel your order you can head to the returns portal on the Lorex website or by contacting the sales team. Orders cannot be cancelled once they have been shipped and charged, so it's best to start the process as soon as possible.

Does Lorex offer free returns? Lorex operates a standard 30-day free returns policy. To start the returns process simply head to the Lorex website and click the returns portal.

How do I contact Lorex? You can contact Lorex via mobile at 0800 047 8594 or by email at sales@lorex.com.

Do Lorex products come with a warranty? All Lorex products are covered by a one-year warranty which covers defective products and parts.

Hints & Tips

Sign up for the newsletter: The easiest way to stay in the know on upcoming sales and product launches is by subscribing to the Lorex newsletter. Not only that, you’re likely to receive unique discounts straight to your inbox.

Seasonal Sales: Like most retailers Lorex hosts notable seasonal sales throughout the year like Black Friday and Christmas. You can also keep an eye out for Lorex flash sales which offer up to 30% off site-wide.

Look for Open Box and Recertified products: Open Box and Recertified products are a great way to save some money at Lorex. All open box and recertified products are checked and tested by Lorex to ensure they are fit for re-sale and to give you even further peace of mind they come with a 1-year warranty.

Lorex Best Price Guarantee: Lorex offers a 30-day price match protection. If you find a lower price elsewhere for a product you’ve bought at Lorex, they’ll refund the difference if you notify them within 30 days of your initial purchase.

How to use Lorex discount codes 1. Pick one of the Lorex voucher codes you would like to use. Click "Get Code" to reveal it. 2. Copy the code to use later, then go to the Lorex website and start shopping. 3. Find the item you want and add it to your shopping cart. Click on the cart once you're ready to make your order. 4. Paste the code into the ‘discount code’ box once prompted. 5. Finish the checkout process to receive your discount.

How we source voucher codes

At TechRadar, we have a number of tools at our disposal to help us find the latest voucher codes. Our Vouchers team uses connections with big name brands, our affiliate networks, and the world wide web to source the latest & best codes for our pages. Each page is updated multiple times a week with sales info, exclusive codes negotiated by our Commercial team, and a number of ways to save on your next online order.

How we test voucher codes

Every code listed on TechRadar is tested before it’s added to our pages by our Vouchers team. We include a range of offers including student discounts, sale prices, free shipping, & more across a number of categories of products & services. Each code is checked to ensure it is accepted at the checkout, and you won’t find any one-time use or user-specific codes.

The expiry date and any terms & conditions of each code are also displayed on the page, next to or below the ‘Get Code’ button, for added clarity. Click the text that reads ‘Terms & Conditions’ to expand the corresponding area, where you can read more about any requirements your order will need to meet in order for your chosen coupon to be accepted.

What to do if a voucher code doesn’t work

We take the utmost care to verify every code before it’s uploaded, and include as much relevant information as we can find to make using our codes as straightforward as possible. However, sometimes codes expire or are amended before we’re able to refresh our pages, and codes may not work as intended.

Should you experience any issues, it’s always best to start by checking the terms & conditions on the page. Click “View terms and conditions” and the code area will expand. You’ll see all applicable criteria listed in this area. For example, you may not meet a required minimum spend (i.e. spend £20 or more); you may not have enough times in your basket (e.g. you have only selected 2 products when trying to redeem a 3 for 2 multibuy offer), or your chosen offer may only apply to a certain type of product (i.e. 10% off laptops).

If issues persist once you’ve checked that you’ve met any necessary requirements, you can get in touch with our support team by emailing coupons.techradar@futurenet.com. Please provide as much detail about your issue as possible - including which code you used and where you found it - and we’ll be in touch to provide support as soon as we can.

How we make money

All the money TechRadar makes through its voucher pages is earned through a commission-based model. We have deals in place with every retailer that has a voucher page on our site, and every time someone makes a purchase using one of our codes, we earn a percentage of the total basket value back in commission.

Thanks to this model, we can offer all of our codes & discounts completely free of charge. You’ll never be asked to pay a fee to redeem an offer on our site - all you’ll pay is the discounted price of the products or services you’ve chosen to buy.

If you want to find out more about TechRadar’s voucher pages, you can visit our dedicated page on How We Source Voucher Codes and How to Use Them for more information.