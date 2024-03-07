Hoover Discount Codes for March 2024

FAQs

Can I get free delivery at Hoover? Yes, Hoover offers customers free next-day delivery on all vacuum cleaners and laundry orders.

Will Hoover remove my old laundry unit? Yes, Hoover can remove your old unit for you. Having your unit removed and recycled in an eco-friendly way will cost £19.99.

Can I return my product to Hoover? Hoover offers free returns on their products for the first year of your purchase. Please keep in mind that different products have their own return methods, to find out which method applies to your product you can visit the Hoover website.

Do Hoover products come with a warranty? Yes, Hoover products come with a range of different warranties, for warranties to be valid they need to be activated on the Hoover website. As standard, all new products will come with a 12-month guarantee.

How do I contact Hoover Customer Service? You can call the Hoover Customer Service team directly on 03444 995599. Additionally, you can visit the contact page and use the live chat feature.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter: The easiest and best way to stay informed on upcoming sales, product launches, and more, is by signing up for the Hoover newsletter. To sign up, visit the Hoover website and input your email credentials when prompted.

Key worker and Student discount: Hoover offers exclusive discounts for select key workers and students. Key workers can receive a 15% discount on purchases when they verify their employment on the Hoover website. Students and seniors can also receive a 15% discount by verifying their age via the Hoover website.

Sale: Hoover has a sale selection available year-round, with £150 off select products its always worth having a browse. It’s also a good idea to check back in during big sale events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas.

Bundle: You can receive an extra 10% off your purchase when you buy two or more products from Hoover's range of floor care, washing, and refrigeration appliances.

How to use Hoover Discount Codes 1. Start by browsing our selection of Hoover discount codes listed above. 2. Once you’ve found the one that best suits your needs, click the ‘Get code’ or ‘Get discount’ button and then select ‘Copy code’ (if applicable). 3. The Hoover website will automatically open in a separate tab. 4. Start shopping! Add all of your favourite items to your shopping basket. 5. Proceed to checkout and paste your discount code into the relevant discount code box. 6. Make sure your discount has been successfully applied before finalising payment.



