Gtech Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

What delivery options are at Gtech? Gtech has free delivery to all UK addresses for any appliance orders. Any parts ordered under warranty also have free delivery. For any other orders, such as spares and accessories, delivery costs £3.99. The company offers next working day delivery for its appliance orders for anything ordered before 6pm the day before. Orders for spares and accessories are sent separately and are delivered within 5 to 10 working days. It's possible to upgrade orders to next-day delivery for £5.99.

Does Gtech have a money-back guarantee? Yes, if you change your mind about an order, you're covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee. You'll need to pay £10 per order for the return but otherwise, you'll receive a full refund for your purchase. If you’re uncertain about a product, this could be a good way of checking if it works well for you and your needs.

What warranty comes with Gtech products? When buying a Gtech vacuum, carpet sweeper, lawnmower, grass trimmer, hedge trimmer, massage bed, patio heater, or power tool, you're covered by a two-year warranty. For all other products such as spares and accessories, you get a six-month warranty. You'll need proof of purchase to use the warranty with it covering failure of parts rather than normal wear and tear or accidental damage.

How do I contact Gtech? Via the Gtech website, you can use its Contact Us form to send a query if it isn’t urgent. Alternatively, you can call the support team at 0800 484 0215 for a quicker response. The customer service line is open between 8am and 8pm Monday to Friday, while its opening hours at weekends are 9am to 5.30pm Saturday and Sunday. If you want to purchase a product over the phone, you can do so by calling 08000 308 794.

Hints and Tips

Check for discounts on the Gtech site: The Gtech site isn't particularly clear at laying out its discounts but you'll often find products on sale. Look under the category you're interested in and see if any of the products have red price text to denote a price cut. Not everything is on sale but it's the best way to find what's available.

Consolidate your purchases: If you're buying a new cordless vacuum or a hedge trimmer, make sure to add on any accessories at the time to avoid incurring extra delivery charges on the consumable items. If you only want parts or accessories, bulk buy them rather than individually as the delivery cost stays the same no matter how many you buy.

Look for Gtech bundle deals: Occasionally, Gtech has bundle deals on certain items. That means you can save by buying something like an upright vacuum cleaner at the same time as a handheld device. These deals aren't as commonplace as with other retailers but it's worth looking once in a while. Similar bundle deals have also occurred for power tools so your home can be kitted out appropriately with all the necessary drills and tools.

Shop during sales season: Like other retailers, Gtech tends to have sales around key shopping periods. That means discounts around Black Friday, Christmas, Easter, and even for the start of the summer or spring. If you're considering buying a new appliance and you know it's getting near to one of these times of year, hold on if you can. It's likely that you'll be able to buy your desired product for less if you wait until the appropriate sale launches.

Sign up for the Gtech newsletter: While there's no discount code for signing up for the Gtech newsletter, you will get emails about new products as soon as they launch. They can be useful to give you a heads-up on the latest devices as well as when a sale is about to start.