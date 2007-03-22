Turn off your computer this Saturday

Could you live without using your computer for a whole day? Give it a go this Saturday

Many of us would struggle to be without computer and internet access for a couple of hours, never mind a whole day. That's what the organisers of Shutdown Day are hoping will take place this Saturday, 24 March. They urge computer users not to use their machines on this day.

Sponsored by AMD , the Shutdown Day initiative is being called "one of the biggest global experiments ever to take place on the internet". It aims to draw attention to the global impact of computers operating the internet.

At the time of writing, the majority said they would (and could!) live without their computer for 24 hours. So far, 51,591 people have said they won't use their PC on Saturday, compared to the 8,070 who said they will.

"The idea behind the experiment is to find out how many people can go without a computer for one whole day, and what will happen if we all participate," the website states.