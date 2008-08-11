Freecom's skinny new DVD recorder

Do you have a MacBook Air and are in the market for a slim and stylish external DVD recorder? Then the Freecom Mobile DVD RW Recorder LS Pro could be made for you.

"The Mobile DVD RW Recorder LS Pro is super thin and gives the user an optical drive that is small enough to fit in their pocket," Freecom informs us.

Strong but light

The DVD recorder comes with USB-2 and Firewire connection and can burn up to 8.5GB of data, all encased in a rather fetching 'strong but light' aluminium casing.

The Freecom Mobile DVD RW Recorder LS Pro comes with a free five-pack of CD-R LightScribe media, Roxio & Toast software and will set you back £79.99