30 PS4 and PS4 Pro tips and tricks for getting the most out of your console

You've got yourself a brand new PS4, well done you! But once you're all up-and-running you're going to want to know how to get the most out of your shiny new console. And for that, you've come to the right place.

There are a fair few differences between the standard PS4, the PS4 Slim and the 4K-outputting PS4 Pro , especially when it comes to power and visual performance. But that being said, most of the tips and tricks we've found here should apply to your console, whichever one you opted for.

Regardless of which type of console you chose, with a PS4 you've bagged yourself a great piece of gaming hardware. But you've also got a highly capable media streaming device too, which can even stream gameplay straight from the PS4 to your Mac or PC.

It's easy enough to plug your console in, pick a few games and get playing straight away. But there are a number of really useful features that are likely to really enhance your experience that we'd recommend you dig into early on too.

Take a good look over the next new pages, where we'll be bringing you everything you need to know to get the most out of your new console.

That could be making the most of sharing and tweeting your video highlights, discovering the PlayStation app, or we've gathered 30 must-know tips to make the most of your PS4 too.

And if you're looking for game recommendations for your stellar new console, don't miss our best PS4 Pro games , best PlayStation VR games and best PS4 games lists – they'll help you find the best content Sony's latest system has to offer.

Trying to decide which PS4 set-up to get? Watch Jon and Gerald discuss the differences between the PS4, PS4 Pro and PS4 VR.