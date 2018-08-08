30 PS4 and PS4 Pro tips and tricks for getting the most out of your console

Congratulations on your brand new PS4, well done you! But once you're all up-and-running on your PlayStation 4 you're going to want to know how to get the most out of your shiny new console. And for that, you've come to the right place.

While there are certainly differences between the standard PS4, the PS4 Slim and the 4K-outputting PS4 Pro (particularly in power and visual performance), don't panic: most of the tips and tricks we've found here should apply to any of the consoles.

Regardless of which particular PlayStation you've chosen, with a PS4 you've bagged yourself a great piece of gaming hardware, plus a highly capable media streaming device, which can even stream gameplay straight from the PlayStation 4 direct to your Mac or PC.

It's easy enough to plug your console in, pick a few games and get playing straight away – but there are also a number of really useful features we can recommend to enhance your PS4 experience.

Take a good look over the next few pages, where we'll be bringing you everything you need to know to get the most out of your new console.

We've got tips on making the most of sharing and tweeting your video highlights, and discovering the PlayStation app, and much more – a total of 30 must-know tips to make the most of your PS4 console.

Trying to decide which PS4 set-up to get? Watch Jon and Gerald discuss the differences between the PS4, PS4 Pro and PS4 VR.