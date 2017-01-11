Best PS4 apps: 15 PS4 apps you need to download

Sony has positioned the PS4 as the ultimate gaming machine, but it's a pretty great device for video and music, too. While it might not be as rich with apps as the Xbox One, there are still plenty of great options for non-gaming entertainment on Sony's popular console, and all of the major apps are available.

With dozens of apps to choose from and many having additional subscription fees, finding the right PS4 apps can be daunting. This is why we've created the TechRadar guide to the greatest PlayStation 4 apps in the world right now.

We'll keep this best-of list constantly updated with the newest PS4 apps that you should download, and if we've left off your favorite, let us know in the comments section.

