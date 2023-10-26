Dell Coupon Codes for October 2023

FAQs

Does Dell offer warranty on its products? Yes, Dell offers warranties on its products, with the standard warranty lasting one year. Once you’ve made your purchase, you can register the product on Dell Australia’s website and check the warranty status at any time using Dell’s support page. When you purchase from Dell, you also have the option of buying an extended warranty that can last up to three years.

Does Dell offer free shipping? Dell offers free shipping Australia-wide for all its products, with no minimum spend required.

Does Dell accept returns and refunds? Dell accepts returns and refunds within 15 days of your purchase, subject to its returns policy. You can start the returns process by filling out an online return form, after which you’ll receive instructions on how to send your item back to Dell. For approved returns, Dell can provide you with a full refund or a credit note.

Does Dell offer student discounts? Yes, Dell has a Student Purchase Program that can get you access to an exclusive student discount for a one-time purchase. The student discount can save you up to 10% off selected items including laptops, desktops and monitors, and it’s available to anyone with a valid academic email address – that means staff should be able to receive the student discount too. Learn more on Dell’s Student Purchase Program page.

Does Dell price match? Dell does price match in Australia if you find a lower price on the same item at another online retailer. Not only does it price match identical products, but it will also price match equivalent products from HP or Lenovo if they have the same key features and specs. In addition to price matching before your purchase, Dell offers a 30-day price guarantee after purchase, so if you see a lower price within 30 days of buying the item, Dell will refund the difference.

Hints and tips

Dell promo codes are one of the easiest ways to get a discount on your order, but there’s also other ways to save.

Stack coupons: Dell doesn’t automatically apply coupon codes at checkout, so we recommend checking out all available promo codes on this page to see if they can be stacked – it’ll help you save much more on your purchase.

Check clearance items: While Dell doesn’t have a dedicated sale section, it does have a page for laptops on clearance. There’s great deals to be found in the clearance section, and we’ve found most of the laptops listed here still come with great specs such as 12th and 13th gen Intel processors and Nvidia RTX graphics cards – we often feature them on our best laptop sales page.

Use price match guarantee: Before proceeding to checkout, search and see if the product you want is available cheaper somewhere else. Dell will even price match HP and Lenovo laptops that offer the same features and specs as its machines, so see what’s available on these websites as well.

Dell student and teacher discounts: Students and teachers are eligible for a discount of up to 10% using Dell’s Student Purchase Program, so take advantage of this if you have a valid academic email address. A student discount could get you a saving on an item which isn’t valid for a coupon deal.