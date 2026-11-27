Black Friday is here, and now is a fantastic time to splurge on some new tech to upgrade any old and tired gear to improve your quality of life, where you can save a bit of cash compared to buying at full price.

That’s especially true with the best dash cams in Australia, where one can save you lots of headaches and avoid insurance disputes for a small to medium cash investment. And now that it’s Black Friday, you can even save more on that upfront investment, or even spring for a nicer option that you weren’t initially considering.

From some no-frills but effective options for under AU$150 such as the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3, to a complete front-and-rear set that’s packed with features, like the 70mai 4K A9000 Ultra, for less than AU$600, there’s a lot to choose from.

We expect these deals will only be live until Monday, November 30, so be quick if you don't want to miss out on these savings. And if you don't see something you like, then be sure to check out a wider range of dash cams at Amazon.

Follow our live coverage of the Black Friday sales in Australia for more deals and discounts

Save 43% (AU$107) Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3: was AU$249 now AU$142 at Amazon Despite coming from a big brand like Garmin, this dash cam is the cheapest we’ve found among our best-rated options. The low price is largely because it doesn’t have a screen (which could arguably be more preferable for some) and records videos in 1080p resolution (the others here are 4K), but there’s still a lot to love, particularly the compact 52.1 x 31.6 x 20.3 mm chassis, easy mounting interface, voice control and image quality that is sharp and clear enough to read licence plates, street signs and road markings. Read our full Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3 review here.

Save 44% (AU$160) Vantrue E1 Pro: was AU$359.99 now AU$199.99 at Amazon If you like the idea of a compact dash cam like the Garmin above, but you want 4K video and an on-device screen, the Vantrue E1 Pro just costs a little bit more. It also includes voice control, fast Wi-Fi transfer rates, a supercapacitor internal battery that will be resilient against Aussie summers, and a polarising filter to reduce glare to a minimum. Read our full Vantrue E1 Pro review here.

Save 24% (AU$180) 70mai 4K A900 Ultra: was AU$749.99 now AU$569.99 at Amazon Jumping up price points significantly from the two above, this 70mai dash cam also includes a rear camera, both of which shoot 4K footage with Sony Starvis 2 IMX678 sensors. Our 70mai 4K A900 Ultra review found it was easy to set up, has a user-friendly design and interface and an optional hardwire kit (sold separately) can provide extra features like around-the-clock surveillance monitoring.