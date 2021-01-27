Tomorrow is the last chance to pre-order Samsung Galaxy S21 deals with free gifts

The pre-order stage for Samsung Galaxy S21 deals is finally coming to an end, and while that means you'll now be able to buy the handsets, it also marks the final chance to get a host of freebies with your handset.

In both the US and UK, a wide range of retailers and carriers have been offering a selection of free gifts if you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

In the UK, this meant a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live (or the new Galaxy Buds Pro with the S21 Ultra) and a free Smart Tag. For those in the US, you could get the same Smart Tag and $200 instant credit for Samsung watches, tablets, headphones and more.

For those planning on buying the handset directly from Samsung, both in the UK and US there is also the option to get a host of exclusive colors if you get in during the pre-order period.

If you're planning on getting the S21, now is going to be the best time for quite a while. We're unlikely to see any significant reduction in price for months making the free gifts available now something you won't want to miss.

Pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S21 in the US:

Pre-order bonus: $200 Samsung store credit

Samsung Galaxy S21: free with a trade-in, switch, and new unlimited plan at Verizon

You've got a few choices with Verizon's Galaxy S21 deals, including your choice of either up to $750 off with a trade-in and new plan, or a buy-one get-one free promotion with new plan. For most, we think the trade-in will probably be the best, although it's great to have that choice. Also available is a $250 switching bonus if you're coming over from another carrier, which, when bundled with a trade-in can give you a device for free!

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: save $800 with an eligible trade-in and new unlimited plan at AT&T

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: save up to $1,000 with a trade-in, switch, and new unlimited plan

Pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S21 in the UK:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | FREE upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £52pm

This isn't far off competing with the cheapest S21 Plus deals around, and yet it manages to secure you a massive 100GB of data and unlimited calls and texts plan. For that, you're only having to pay £52 a month and absolutely nothing upfront. That's a pretty great price for the middle handset.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: at Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone | £99.99 upfront |100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £51pm

This offer from Carphone Warehouse is an excellent blend of costs and data. If you pay £51 a month and £99.99 upfront, you'll be rewarded with 100GB of data. This stands out as the best Vodafone S21 Ultra deal around if you're looking to pre-order, especially thanks to the large amount of data.

What are the Samsung Galaxy S21 devices like?

Samsung Galaxy S21:

The cheapest of the three handsets, the S21 is a 5G handset at a price that rivals the iPhone 12 and is much cheaper than the S20 was on launch.

Despite that lower price tag, you're getting Samsung's new Exynos 2100 processor. That's a super powerful chip powering Samsung's already impressive camera software and operating system.

The camera is an incremental upgrade on what the S20 provided, boosting the 8K video software, super steady video and an improved 60fps 'Director's View'. Thanks to the new processor, the cameras AI software is working better than ever.

However, Samsung hasn't managed to improve the battery capacity which could prove a problem with all of this new software.





Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus:

Sitting in the middle of these three handsets, the Samsung S21 Plus blends higher-end specs with a still affordable price tag. Most noticeably the difference between the regular S21 and Plus comes in the battery and screen size.

The battery capacity leaps up to 4800mAh and the screen up to 6.7-inches - a considerable improvement on the above. However, in most categories, these two handsets are very similar with almost identical cameras and screens.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

As the most expensive of the three handsets by quite a way, it is no surprise that the S21 Ultra provides a significant improvement in specs over its two smaller brothers above.

Like the two above, it features the new Exynos 2100 processor but unlike the two above, it jumps the screen size all the way up to a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

With this, users no longer have to choose between 120Hz refresh rate or Quad HD+ quality - an impressive feat to run both. The screen brightness is also 25% brighter than the two handsets above.

The battery kicks in at a mammoth 5000mAh and the rear quad camera set-up features a new 108MP pro sensor with 64x richer colour. You can also shoot in 4K at 60fps, a feature to compete with Apple's impressive camera tech.

Most interestingly, the Ultra is the first Samsung phone outside of the Note series to allow S pen stylus compatibility - although you'll have to fork out even more money to get it!

