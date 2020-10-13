The Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition is in stock for Prime Day, and you better act fast

The cutest (and therefore best) Nintendo Switch console is in stock and on sale at Amazon for Prime Day 2020. That's right – the Animal Crossing: New Horizons edition Switch is here, and you can bet your hard earned cash that it won't be around for long.

Originally launching alongside the latest Animal Crossing game back in March, this special edition console features a calming ocean blue / sandy brown palette, with matching Joy-Cons and an illustration of the industrious Tom Nook and his two nephews across the Switch dock. Could there be anything more calming?

Sadly, it's been very difficult to find stock of this beautiful console in the past few months. But you'll now find the handheld hybrid console available for $299 at Amazon right now – and there still appears to be stock at Best Buy (also $299) too.

UK shoppers can find it on Amazon, but stock is dwindling and prices appear to have skyrocketed – so purchase at your own peril. (We do have some other UK-specific Switch deals at the end of this article too.)

Any real Animal Crossing obsessive will want this Switch in their home – and they now have the option. Keep in mind, though, that the game isn't included.

You'll find more information on this deal just below, but you can also browse our full round up of the best Nintendo Switch deals available now. Or, check out the latest Nintendo Switch Lite bundles hitting the market.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deals (US)

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition: $299.99 at Amazon

Can you put a price on happiness? Yes, it's $299.99. Head to Amazon while stock on this Animal Crossing Switch console lasts – though note that the game isn't included.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition: $299.99 at Best Buy

You'll also find the Animal Crossing Edition back in stock at Best Buy this weekend as well. That means you'll be able to get your hands on the special edition quickly and easily right now – something unimaginable just months ago. Note that this version doesn't come with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game itself.

Nintendo Switch + Animal Crossing: $289.99 at Amazon

If you want a Nintendo Switch and the Animal Crossing game, and aren't that fussed about a special edition, you can suit yourself with this Prime Day deal here.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition: £399.99 at Amazon

You poor UK gamers. There's a very small amount of stock at the time of writing, though it starts at £399 for a used console, and jumps up to £500 and above for unopened hardware. Good luck!

Nintendo Switch with Animal Crossing: New Horizons: £318.99 £289.00 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch with Animal Crossing: New Horizons: £318.99 £289.00 at Amazon

All year it's been hard to get the Switch in-stock, and now Amazon is offering it for just £9 over the RRP with a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, its biggest game of the year. That makes this the best UK Switch bundle deal of Prime Day, so act fast.

Nintendo Switch bundle with three games: £320.97 £279.00 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch bundle with three games: £320.97 £279.00 at Amazon

Pay 99p less than the retail price for the Nintendo Switch, and get three games thrown in for no extra cost. We can't vouch for Monopoly and Sports Friends, but Rayman Legends is a great 2D platformer, and a solid way to kick off your Switch collection.

Nintendo Switch (Neon) bundle with Ring Fit Adventure: £348.99 £314.99 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch (Neon) bundle with Ring Fit Adventure: £348.99 £314.99 at Amazon

This lightning deal throws in Ring Fit Adventure, a popular, physically intensive game, with the Nintendo Switch for a very competitive price. It's selling fast: don't miss out on a great console with one of its biggest games of the year.

