Lowest-ever price for iPad Air leads glut of unexpected Prime Day iPad deals

We typically see some decent Prime Day deals on Apple devices, but this year's Apple Prime Day deals are legitimately impressive, with several lowest-price-ever discounts on recent releases like iPads, Apple Watches, and MacBooks.

Out of those, this amazing deal on an iPad Air (2020) on Amazon US should get your immediate attention. You'll save $79 on the 64GB iPad Air with Wi-Fi ($519.99) or 64GB Cellular ($649.99), depending on whether you're more of a homebody or world traveler. For even better savings, you can upgrade to the 256GB iPad Air with Wi-Fi, which will cost you just $649.99 (giving you $100-off the usual asking price).

These are the lowest prices we've ever seen for the iPad Air (2020). But Amazon US is also offering $100 off the brand-new 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021, plus some smaller price cuts on the 8th-Gen iPad and 2019 iPad Mini.

UK shoppers won't find quite the same price drops on most models, but you can save £100 on the 2TB 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021, along with decent discounts on other versions or the iPad 2020.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for region-specific deals below).

Today's best US Prime Day iPad Deals

The Apple iPad Air (2020) doesn’t bring anything revolutionary to Apple’s tablet range, but a lot of the features that were previously exclusive to the iPad Pro range have trickled down to this far more affordable, and therefore more attractive, device.

From the screen to the audio, to the processing and the camera, everything about the iPad Air (2020) is a cut above what came before and even in 2021, it's a fantastic tablet option – and that's why it's number four on our best tablets list.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021): $1199.00 $1099.00 at Amazon

Save $100 - To biggest and best iPad to date is on sale for a limited time. This is the best deal Amazon has offered on this tablet, which was released earlier this year. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) features an Apple M1 chip and Liquid Retina XDR display with Promotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. View Deal

If you want the best iPad today and don't mind paying a premium price for it, the iPad Pro 2021 is undoubtedly an amazing piece of machinery, and a slight discount makes the price easier to bear.

With its ultra-fast M1 chipset, gorgeous 2048 x 2732 Mini LED screen, and useful accessories like the Apple Pencil, this is a legitimate tool for productivity and a great way to relax and stream.

10.2-inch iPad (8th Generation): $329.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The always iconic iPad now features a 10.2-inch display and support for the first-generation Apple Pencil. Enjoy the A12 processor for lightning-fast speeds. We've seen it for this price before, but it fluctuates a lot, so grab it while you can.View Deal

iPad mini (2019): $549.00 $489.99 at Amazon

Save $59.01 - The latest 7.9-inch iPad mini is available at a nice discount during Amazon Prime Day. Available in various colors, the tablet includes an A12 Bionic chip, Touch ID fingerprint sensor, 8MP back camera and 7MP FaceTime HD front camera, and stereo speakers.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 11 (2021, 128GB): $799.99 $749 at Amazon

Save $50 - You'll have to hurry to snag the new iPad Pro 11 2021 for its lowest ever price - Amazon's already sold out of immediate stock with this year's Prime Day iPad deals. With the latest M1 chip under the hood, these new tablets are both incredibly powerful and desirable, so don't hang around if you're looking for an iPad that's perfect for design work, production tasks, and even casual use.View Deal

Today's best UK Prime Day iPad Deals

2021 iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB): £749 £729.97 at Amazon

The new 11-inch iPad Pro is less than two months old, but it's already cheaper than ever with this £20 discount. It isn't the biggest price drop you'll see this Prime Day, but if you're after a brand new product this is the best option right now.

View Deal

2021 iPad Pro (11-inch, 512GB): £1,049 £1,019.99 at Amazon

And if you want that extra storage, you'll also get a discount of £40 off the iPad Pro's £1,050 normal price. It's nearing the £1,000 mark here, and it's unlikely we'll see any better deals than this over the period of Prime Day.

View Deal

2021 iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2TB): £1,999 £1899.06 at Amazon

This is one expensive iPad, but that's a saving of £100 if you want the absolute top-tier iPad Pro for 2021. That's a huge 2TB of space, which we think you'll struggle to fill even if you're using this tablet on a daily basis.

View Deal

New Apple iPad 2020 (Wi-Fi, 32GB): £329 £299 at Amazon

The new iPad for 2020 has been surprisingly tightly priced during previous sales periods like Black Friday. The biggest discount, until now, has been £12 but now we've seen £30 off the 32GB version of the tablet.

View Deal

New Apple iPad 2020 (Wi-Fi, 128GB): £429 £414.97 at Amazon

Looking for more storage on your iPad? We don't blame you, and there's also a discount on that bringing the price of the slate around £15 lower than its normal price. This isn't such a big price drop, but it may be a better option for some people.View Deal

New Apple iPad 2020 (Wi-Fi + LTE, 32GB): £459 £444.90 at Amazon

If you need LTE service on your iPad, you'll find this is one of the best options for you and there's a discount of around £15 on Amazon right now. Again, this isn't as cheap as the standard model but it'll be a good price for some.View Deal

New Apple iPad 2020 (Wi-Fi + LTE, 128GB): £559 £530.20 at Amazon

Want both LTE service and a lot of storage? You'll want to go for this option, which also has nearly £30 off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. This is a top deal for anyone who needs lots of space and the ability to connect to the internet from their tablet while on the move.View Deal

More Apple iPad deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the iPad Air 2020 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Amazon Prime Day deals