The best Apple Prime Day deals we've found so far

Apple offers some of the best tech products in the world, and you'll find lots of them in this years Prime Day deals. The offers include the always popular AirPods (starting at $99), transformative Apple Watch Series 6 ($70 off), and select savings on the iconic Apple Watch Series 3. The 10.2-inch iPad (2020) is also sporting a discount, as it often does during big sales events.

If you're not necessarily looking for new Apple products, Apple Prime Day deals have been extended to many accessories as well, including the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter.

Today's best Apple Amazon Prime Day deals

Lowest price ever Apple Watch Series 6 44mm: $429.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $79.01 - The beautiful Apple Watch Series 6 44mm is available at its best price point for a limited time during Prime Day. The latest wearable device model features a blood oxygen sensor, ECG app, always-on Retina display, and more. View Deal

Lowest price ever Apple TV (2021): $179.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The brand new Apple TV 4K is available at a discount for the first time. Released earlier this year, the box top includes an updated processor and a much better remote. If you've been looking to save some money, now's the time to make your purchase. View Deal

10.2-inch iPad (8th Generation): $329.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The always iconic iPad now features a 10.2-inch display and support for the first-generation Apple Pencil. Enjoy the A12 processor for lightning-fast speeds. We've seen it for this price before, but it fluctuates a lot, so grab it while you can.

iPad mini (2019): $549.00 $489.99 at Amazon

Save $59.01 - The latest 7.9-inch iPad mini is available at a nice discount during Amazon Prime Day. Available in various colors, the tablet includes an A12 Bionic chip, Touch ID fingerprint sensor, 8MP back camera and 7MP FaceTime HD front camera, and stereo speakers.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021): $1199.00 $1099.00 at Amazon

Save $100 - To biggest and best iPad to date is on sale for a limited time. This is the best deal Amazon has offered on this tablet, which was released earlier this year. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) features an Apple M1 chip and Liquid Retina XDR display with Promotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - You've tried the rest, now try the best. The well-received Apple AirPods Pro are available at a great discount for a limited time. The included Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life. This is the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday, and is a great Prime Day deal.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired): $159.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The latest Apple AirPods offer an Apple H1 headphone chip for peak performance. The included charging case offers up to 24 hours of battery life; the AirPods hold up to five hours of listening time on one charge.



2020 Apple iPad Air: $519.99 $599.00 at Amazon

Save $79.01 - The colorful iPad Air is available at great savings for a limited time. Featuring a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color, the tablet comes with Apple's A14 Bionic chip with Neutral Engine. Available in five different colors.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): $999.00 $949.00 at Amazon

Save $49.01 This MacBook usually hovers around the $1,000 mark, so this is an impressive Prime Day deal. This particular model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage, and you can score even bigger savings with the 512GB model.

More Apple deals

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019), Intel Core i9, 16GB RAM, 1TB: $2,799.99 $2,499 at Adorama

Save $300If you're after an incredibly powerful MacBook, then this Prime Day deal is for you. Knocking a huge amount off this version with an 8-core Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB RAM and an AMD Radeon Pro 5500M GPU, plus a huge 1TB SSD, this is an incredibly powerful workstation.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): $1,299.99 $1,199.99 at B&H Photo

B&H Photo is also offering the new MacBook Pro with M1 chip for $100 off if you don't want to go with Amazon. Like with Amazon, this deal applies to both the 256GB and 512GB models, so you don't have to compromise and still save some money. Normally not a saving worth talking about - but this is a hyper-new (and excellent) laptop.View Deal

UK Apple Amazon Prime Day Deals

AirPods (2019): £159 £119 at Amazon

Save £39 - The 2019 Apple AirPods have seen their fair share of big sales periods, and we've only ever seen that £159 RRP drop down to this £119 sales price. That means we would be surprised if we saw another major discount in later Prime Day headphone deals.

AirPods with wireless charging (2019): £199 £154.99 at Amazon

Save £44 - If you have Qi chargers lying around, it may be worth it to spring a little more for the wireless charging AirPods instead. It's not a deal-breaker by any means but it's a handy feature to pay a little extra for. We have seen these buds dropping to £129 briefly in April, though, so it might be worth keeping a close eye on these throughout Prime Day headphone deals.

AirPods Pro: £249 £187.99 at Amazon

Save £61.01 This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds at Amazon, however you will find them for £179 at Laptops Direct. It's worth remembering that you're paying £5 for delivery here, though, so we would keep a close eye on this device in next week's offers to make sure you're getting the best price possible - Amazon may well match that £179 sales price.

