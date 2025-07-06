Early Prime Day Apple deals are live - record-low prices that I'd buy on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more
Don't wait for Prime Day - save big on Apple's best devices right now
While Amazon's 2025 Prime Day sale is just days away (taking place from July 8 to July 11), the retailer has dropped early deals, and today's offers include discounts on Apple devices.
While Amazon's early offers are typically not that impressive, today's Prime Day Apple deals are quite good. You can find record-low prices on Apple's latest and greatest devices, including AirPods, iPads, smartwatches, MacBooks, and more.
Today's Apple deals are so good that I've hand-picked the 10 best offers below that I recommend buying right now instead of waiting for Amazon's official Prime Day sale. A few highlights include Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for only $99, the Apple Watch Series 10 on sale for $299, and the powerful MacBook Air M4 on sale for $1,049 - all lowest-ever prices.
While we may see slightly lower prices during Amazon's official sale, because Prime Day Apple deals are so popular, they won't last long. Today's early deals allow you to secure your Apple gadget today and avoid the madness of Amazon Prime Day.
The 10 best early Prime Day Apple deals
The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and just ahead of Prime Day, it's on sale for only $22.98. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.
If you want to get your hands on Apple's all-new AirPods 4, you can find them on sale for a record-low price of $99. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging. The version with active noise cancellation is also reduced to $148.99 – just $10 more than the lowest-ever price.
Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top-tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). Today's early Prime Day deal is just $15 more than the record-low price.
If you're looking for a budget smartwatch, Amazon's early Prime Day has the Apple Watch SE for $169, which is the cheapest price we've seen this year. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.
The best-selling Apple Watch Series 10 is on sale for a record-low price of $299. The smartwatch features upgrades, including Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, a depth gauge, and a new design with the most advanced display. The Apple Watch 10 has been known to sell out during Prime Day, so this is a great early deal to snag now.
You can get the latest Apple iPad A16 on sale for its lowest price yet. The most significant upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.
There's little not to love about Apple's iPad mini tablet. The built-in A17 Pro chip provides an incredible level of power alongside an 8.3-inch display that looks simply stunning. This is a portable powerhouse that makes a perfect travel companion. A $100 discount brings it back down to the lowest price we've ever seen.
Apple's latest iPad Air is $100 off, bringing the price down to a record low. You're getting Apple's powerful M3 chip, the latest iPad Air boasts a crisp Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage as standard, 12MP front and back cameras, and support for Apple Intelligence AI features.
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 256GB
Amazon's early Prime Day sale has a $100 discount on the latest MacBook Air - a fantastic deal if you're looking for an everyday laptop. While this particular model is a relatively iterative upgrade over the previous 2024 M3 version, it's still more powerful, more power efficient, and features 16GB of RAM right out of the box. Overall, it's an outstanding buy.
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
If you need more storage, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB configuration. Apple is currently listing a record-low price on this excellent machine, so it's an easy recommendation to make. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.
