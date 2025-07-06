Early Prime Day Apple deals are live - record-low prices that I'd buy on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more

Apple AirPods 4:

was $129

now $99 at Amazon

If you want to get your hands on Apple's all-new AirPods 4, you can find them on sale for a record-low price of $99. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging. The version with active noise cancellation is also reduced to $148.99 – just $10 more than the lowest-ever price.