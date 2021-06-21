The iPad Air just dropped to lowest price ever for Prime Day

This year's Prime Day deals are serving up another great bargain, with a fantastic deal on an iPad Air (2020) available right now at Amazon US.

You'll save $79 on the 64GB versions (down to $519.99 for Wi-Fi or $649.99 for Wi-Fi and cellular) as well as on the 256GB iPad Air with Wi-Fi and Cellular (now $799.99). For the best savings, you'll want the 256GB Wi-Fi version though, which now costs just $649.99 (giving you $100-off the usual asking price).

These are the lowest prices we've ever seen for the iPad Air (2020) and a fantastic Prime Day iPad deal to snag.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Prime Day iPad deal

Apple iPad Air (2020): £599 $519.99 at Amazon

Save $79 – this is a phenomenally well-made tablet that improves upon the last-gen version in a variety of ways, with a stylish design update and plenty of power for all your tablet needs. These are the lowest prices we've seen at Amazon, so this could be your chance to snag a bargain on a great tablet.View Deal

The Apple iPad Air (2020) doesn’t bring anything revolutionary to Apple’s tablet range, but a lot of the features that were previously exclusive to the iPad Pro range have trickled down to this far more affordable, and therefore more attractive, device.

From the screen to the audio, to the processing and the camera, everything about the iPad Air (2020) is a cut above what came before and even in 2021, it's a fantastic tablet option – and that's why it's number four on our best tablets list.

More Apple iPad Air (2020) deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the iPad Air 2020 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Amazon Prime Day deals