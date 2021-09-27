Sony's free PS Plus games may have leaked again – here's the October 2021 lineup

It appears that the free PS Plus games for October 2021 may have leaked ahead of Sony’s official announcement. If the leak turns out to be true, subscribers will get access to three new games as part of their PlayStation Plus subscription: Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X, and PGA Tour 2K21.

Spotted by VGC, the rumor comes from the same French forum Dealabs that correctly spilled September’s 2021 PS Plus lineup ahead of Sony’s announcement. PS5 players will apparently get Hell Let Loose free, which isn’t even out on consoles yet, while PS4 and PS5 players can enjoy Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21.

The inclusion of Mortal Kombat X may come as a disappointment to many PS5 owners, as the game is part of Sony’s PS Plus Collection and is already free to download. Still, Hell Let Loose looks like it could provide a decent alternative to Call of Duty: Vanguard, while PGA Tour 2K21 comes just after the excitement of the Ryder Cup tournament.

The leak on Dealabs, which comes from the same user Billbill-Kun, has been verified by the forum’s moderation team. This means the moderators believe the information contained is authentic, but ultimately we’ll have to wait until Sony’s official announcement to see if that is indeed the case.

Analysis: PS Plus keeps on giving

(Image credit: Sony)

Every month PS Plus subscribers are able to add free games to their PlayStation library; however, you will lose access should your subscription expire. Subscriptions start at $9.99 / £6.99 / AU$11.95 per month, and you need a PS Plus subscription to play online on PS4 and PS5.

PS Plus has been one of the best ways to get more PS5 titles for less, as Sony’s PS Now service doesn’t include PS5 games. While sometimes the giveaways can be hit or miss, particularly if they're older titles, it’s encouraging to see Sony continuing to give away new releases such as Hell Let Loose.

PlayStation Plus also continues to be an attractive proposition to developers. Fall Guys was recently awarded the Guinness World Record for being the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all time, and other titles like Rocket League have seen similar success by launching into PS Plus on day one.

Remember, if you haven’t nabbed September’s PS Plus games yet, there’s still time to download Predator: Hunting Grounds, Hitman 2, and Overcooked! All You Can Eat.