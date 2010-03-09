HP Slate video demo: 'No watered-down internet'

HP demos its new slate PC, taking a sideswipe at the Apple iPad's lack of Flash support

HP has released a new video demonstrating how its forthcoming slate PC device is set to run 'hardware-accelerated' Adobe Flash.

HP's video demos that the Slate will feature a 10-inch display, a full capacitive touchscreen and will run Windows 7 and fully support Flash, taking a sideswipe at Apple's iPad.

Full web browsing experience

"With this slate product, you're getting a full web browsing experience in the palm of your hand," posted Phil McKinney, vice president and chief technology officer for HP's personal system group on the company's blog.

"No watered-down internet, no sacrifices."

HP's Slate is set for release later this year, which gives Apple a head-start in the tablet PC market.

"Chip and screen advancements have given us the ability to create a product that can hit a size, weight, battery life and price point that will make this product a mainstream offering," wrote the HP rep.

Via Wired