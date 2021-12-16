Get an Oculus Quest 2 and a free accessory with these terrific bundle deals

An Oculus Quest 2 has been one of the most sought-after items across the Christmas sales period but trying to find a good deal has been a real challenge. The £50 voucher during Black Friday may have been solid, but we think Currys offers something even better here. Its latest Oculus Quest 2 deal comes in the form of a fully-loaded bundle that includes two of the VR headset's most useful accessories - one of which you get for absolutely nothing.

Yep, this excellent value bundle features an Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) with an Elite Strap and Carry Case for £347 (was £397). With the VR headset priced at £299 - and both of these accessories usually up for sale at £49 - you're effectively getting one of them for free.

Of the two, the Elite Strap seems to be the most useful as it will give you a more comfortable experience when using the VR headset. Equally, the Carry Case is a convenient and well-designed storage option with room for the headset, pair of controllers, charging cable, adapter, and Elite Strap.

If you don't think you need both of these accessories, you can choose between one or the other and pay £319. That's a total saving of £29 on the Elite Strap bundle or Carry Case bundle.

The same bundles are also available with the 256GB version of the Oculus Quest 2. All of these have the exact same discounts but add a total of £100 to the purchase price.

If you think you will need more available storage, then the option is there. Most will be fine with the 128GB version for regular use. Only a few of the biggest Oculus Quest games are around 8-12GB in size, so if you take an average or all releases, that is enough space for around 20 to 30 games at once.

