Dell XPS 15 gets Prime price cut of 29%, deal selling out fast

The excellent Dell XPS 15 has had a price cut of 29% for Amazon Prime Day, bringing the price down to £949.99 from £1,349, so it's a great opportunity to buy Dell's thin and light laptop for a knock-down price.

However, at the time of writing the laptops are selling fast, so you may want to act quickly if you were thinking of buying the Dell XPS 15.

Check out our Dell XPS 15 review to make sure it's the right laptop for you before buying.

Dell XPS 15.6in laptop | was £1,349 now £949.99 at Amazon

This little laptop packs a tremendous punch for its size, with a virtually borderless Infinity Edge display, an Intel 7th Generation i5 processor, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. There's 29% off for Amazon Prime Day, so don't delay.View Deal