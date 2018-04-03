Dell absolutely delivers on bringing the full power of Intel’s new processors to its premium laptop, pairing it with strong graphics to challenge Apple’s domain in the 15-inch space.

The latest Dell XPS 15 is all about bringing the power of Intel H series and Core i9 processors to a laptop thin as an Ultrabook . In that regard, Dell absolutely delivers, enabling specifications with serious power available in a thin and light, 14-inch laptop frame.

Naturally, that frame houses a 15.6-inch InfinityEdge touch display with barely-there bezels – this and more going for a price that ought to give Apple pause. While we’re holding full judgment until a full review, things are looking up for Dell’s supersized XPS laptop of 2018.

Price and availability

Dell will start selling the new XPS 15 this May at a decent price of $999 (about £949, AU$1,299). That starting price includes an 8th-generation Intel Kaby Lake Core i5-8300H processor that runs up to 4.0GHz, paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card with 4GB of GDDR5 video memory.

Those both power a 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) InfinityEdge display that’s just around 14 inches wide. The anti-glare screen meets 100% sRGB, sports a 1,200:1 contrast ratio, shines at 400 nits, has IPS for 178-degree wide viewing angles. This display can be upgraded to a 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) InfinityEdge touch display with a juiced up contrast ratio.

Likewise, the graphics can be upgraded to GTX 1050 Ti, and the processor to an Intel Core i7-8750H at 4.1GHz or even an Intel Core i9 CPU, to keep pace with that sharper display.

As for memory and storage, the XPS 15 comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM to start and can be upgraded to 32GB, meanwhile starting storage comes in at a 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD. From there, you have 256GB PCIe NMVe SSD, 1TB solid state hybrid drive, 512GB PCIe NMVe SSD and 1TB PCIe NMVe SSD options.

Of course, prices for all of these upgrades are unknown at this time. However, all models will feature widescreen HD (720p) webcams with dual array digital microphones, as well as the following connectivity options: one Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), two USB 3.1 Gen 1, one HDMI 2.0, an SD card reader (SD, SDHC, SDXC), a headset jack, Killer 1535 802.11ac (2 x 2 MIMO) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 radios.

Image 1 of 12 Image 2 of 12 Image 3 of 12 Image 4 of 12 Image 5 of 12 Image 6 of 12 Image 7 of 12 Image 8 of 12 Image 9 of 12 Image 10 of 12 Image 11 of 12 Image 12 of 12

Design

By design, the XPS 15 looks simply like a blown-up version of the 2017 Dell XPS 13, ‘Chin Cam’ and all. Of course, that includes a brushed aluminum lid and base that surround a soft-touch carbon fiber keyboard deck.

That keyboard deck feels as plush as usual and houses the same Dell keyboard you’ve come to love, so expect deep enough travel and strong feedback.

The display, whether in 1080p or 4K, looks fantastically sharp and bright and is nearly bezel-less. Of course, this has driven the webcam into Dell’s now-classic ‘Chin Cam’ position – not that rivals like Huawei MateBook X Pro have done much better.

All told, the XPS 15 accomplishes quite a lot for a laptop that’s just 0.66 inches (17mm) thick and weighs just 4 pounds (1.8kg).

Performance

We anticipate that the available processor options will allow this laptop to gobble all basic computing tasks up for breakfast. That said, we don’t expect Core i9 to entice the XPS 15 core audience. Rather data crunchers and extreme Excel users might find the most use out of the hexa-core CPU.

Given the high-premium the Intel Core i9 chip places on other laptops like the MSI GT75 Titan, we can expect the highest end version of the Dell XPS 15 to be as equally as expensive.

That said, Dell promises a battery life goal of 21 and a half hours with the XPS 15. Perhaps that’s possible with the 1080p model, but we’ll believe it when we see it.

At any rate, it’s easy to expect some pretty impressive performance even from the entry-level XPS 15, especially for the price to start.

Early verdict

The new-and-improved Dell XPS 15 really takes the performance factor to the next level with Intel’s latest H series processors and Core i9 mega-tasking capability paired with strong Nvidia graphics. Even at its starting price, you’re looking at quite the rival to Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro.

For the money, the XPS 15 looks like it’s going to turn quite a few heads when it lands this May in stores and online. Stay tuned for our review to see whether those parts hold up, especially regarding that massive claim to battery life.