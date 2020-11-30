Trending

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to snap up a Disney Plus gift deal for the holidays

By

Save $14/£12 if you buy a whole year in advance now

Cyber Monday Disney Plus gift subscription deals
(Image credit: Disney)

Whether you're the kind of person who can't wait until Christmas or the type that sees the holidays season more as one to be tolerated, there's a Disney Plus deal this Cyber Monday (and beyond) that may make things even better/a bit more bearable.

Grab a Disney Plus gift subscription deal - either for yourself or somebody else - and you'll shave off over $10/£10 compared to signing up on a rolling monthly contract. There's so much content on the platform, that signing up for a 12 months doesn't feel particularly like a gamble.

Think all the Marvel and Star Wars movies, every episode of the Simpsons ever made, all those classic Disney and Pixar films, Hamilton, and much more besides.

It's also a fantastic go-to hub for some of the greatest Christmas movies ever made, We have a list below of enough festive flicks it features to last a whole advent calendar of viewing - and all for one discounted Disney Plus price.

Disney Plus one-year gift subscription| $69.99 / £59.99 at Disney Plus
Save $14/£12 What better way to show your appreciation for a friend or family member than to gift a whole year of one of the best streaming services? This is your exclusive hub for all Disney, Star Wars, and Pixar content, with 4K-ready content to stream.
View Deal

Christmas movies on Disney Plus

As we say, Disney Plus has become a hotspot for Christmas content. As well as all the Simpsons Christmas episodes and originals like the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, High School Musical: The Holiday Special (from December 11) and Once Upon a Snowman, it has this litany of holidays fare to keep the kids (and, let's face it, you) occupied:

  • Big - Coming December 4
  • The Nutcracker and the Four Realms - Coming December 4
  • Home Alone
  • Home Alone 2
  • Home Alone 3
  • The Santa Clause
  • The Santa Clause 2
  • The Santa Clause 3
  • Frozen
  • Frozen 2
  • The Muppet Christmas Carol
  • Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
  • A Christmas Carol (2009)
  • Mickey's A Christmas Carol
  • Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
  • Santa Paws 2
  • Miracle on 34th Street
  • Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
  • Disney's Fairytale Weddings Holiday Magic
  • Decorating Disney Holiday Magic
  • Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
  • Santa Buddies
  • The Ultimate Christmas Present
  • The Search for Santa Paws
  • One Magic Christmas
  • I’ll Be Home For Christmas
  • Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!
  • Babes in Toyland
  • 'Twas the Night
  • The Christmas Star
  • Full-Court Miracle
  • 12 Dates of Christmas
  • Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
  • Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
  • Pluto’s Christmas Tree

Today's best Disney Plus prices

Want Disney Plus for yourself? Check out the different price tiers on the service below. 

See more TV news