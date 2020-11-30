Cyber Monday is the perfect time to snap up a Disney Plus gift deal for the holidays

Whether you're the kind of person who can't wait until Christmas or the type that sees the holidays season more as one to be tolerated, there's a Disney Plus deal this Cyber Monday (and beyond) that may make things even better/a bit more bearable.

Grab a Disney Plus gift subscription deal - either for yourself or somebody else - and you'll shave off over $10/£10 compared to signing up on a rolling monthly contract. There's so much content on the platform, that signing up for a 12 months doesn't feel particularly like a gamble.

Think all the Marvel and Star Wars movies, every episode of the Simpsons ever made, all those classic Disney and Pixar films, Hamilton, and much more besides.

It's also a fantastic go-to hub for some of the greatest Christmas movies ever made, We have a list below of enough festive flicks it features to last a whole advent calendar of viewing - and all for one discounted Disney Plus price.

Disney Plus one-year gift subscription| $69.99 / £59.99 at Disney Plus

Save $14/£12 What better way to show your appreciation for a friend or family member than to gift a whole year of one of the best streaming services? This is your exclusive hub for all Disney, Star Wars, and Pixar content, with 4K-ready content to stream.

Christmas movies on Disney Plus

As we say, Disney Plus has become a hotspot for Christmas content. As well as all the Simpsons Christmas episodes and originals like the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, High School Musical: The Holiday Special (from December 11) and Once Upon a Snowman, it has this litany of holidays fare to keep the kids (and, let's face it, you) occupied:

Big - Coming December 4

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms - Coming December 4

Home Alone

Home Alone 2

Home Alone 3

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3

Frozen

Frozen 2

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

A Christmas Carol (2009)

Mickey's A Christmas Carol

Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

Santa Paws 2

Miracle on 34th Street

Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Disney's Fairytale Weddings Holiday Magic

Decorating Disney Holiday Magic

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Santa Buddies

The Ultimate Christmas Present

The Search for Santa Paws

One Magic Christmas

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!

Babes in Toyland

'Twas the Night

The Christmas Star

Full-Court Miracle

12 Dates of Christmas

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Pluto’s Christmas Tree

