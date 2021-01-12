CES 2021: Sony reveals new PS5 game release dates, and there are some surprises

A number of PS5 game release dates were revealed at the end of Sony’s CES 2021 stream, and there’s a couple of nice surprises for gamers to look forward to this year.

A small sizzle reel showed off various upcoming PS5 games and PS5 hardware to close out Sony’s CES 2021 presentation, and a disclaimer shed some new light on when we can expect some big PS5 titles to arrive.

Upcoming PS5 first-party exclusives such as Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon: Forbidden West are still slated for 2021, but we now know that Kena: Bridge of Spirits is due in March, Little Devil Inside arrives in June, Solar Ash is set for July, and Stray and Ghostwire Tokyo are both scheduled for October 2021.

The disclaimer also revealed that Square Enix’s Project Athia will release in January 2022, which is sooner than many were expecting, while Capcom’s Pragmata won’t arrive on PS5 until sometime in 2023.

(Image credit: Sony)

Slip and slide

Of course, these targeted release dates could change in the near future, but it’s pleasing to see that so many PS5 games are scheduled to release this year.

The next two titles PS5 owners can look forward to are Hitman 3, out January 20, and Returnal, which is out on March 19.

We've rounded up the best PS5 games you can play right now, and we're expecting this list to grow in 2021 as more top titles arrive.

