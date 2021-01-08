LG debuts updated smart TV platform with more intuitive and user-friendly UI

LG has joined the ranks of manufacturers making big announcements ahead of CES 2021, with the South Korean electronics giant lifting the curtain on its new webOS 6.0 smart TV platform, which has sports a completely new design.

Boasting an updated home screen which has been overhauled to be more intuitive, webOS 6.0 aims to provide faster access to your most used apps, while also allowing for content recommendations based on your viewing history.

In an effort to show as much information at a glance as possible, the new home screen will now take up the whole display, as opposed to previous webOS versions which only took up the bottom third of the screen.

It will be interesting to see whether the new webOS 6.0 home screen will be as fast as the previous pop-up implementation, which has long been praised for its speed.

LG also revealed that its ThinQ AI has received an upgrade in webOS 6.0, and will bring support support new voice commands for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

LG's new Magic Remote

(Image credit: LG)

In addition to its revised smart TV platform, LG also announced the arrival of a new and improved Magic Remote, which is said to offer "simpler controls when using voice recognition with multi-AI offerings of LG ThinQ, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant."

Additionally, the new Magic Remote will offer one-touch NFC functionality, which will allow users to tap their smartphone on the remote to share content right to the screen.

LG's new webOS 6.0 home screen and Magic Remote will be available across the company's 2021 OLED, QNED Mini LED, NanoCell and UHD smart TVs.

More information will surely be revealed during LG’s CES 2021 virtual showroom, which is being held between January 11-14, so keep an eye on TechRadar for all the news as it happens.