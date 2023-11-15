Acer Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

How long does it take Acer to ship? Acer has an express delivery service that takes between one and two working days after processing to be delivered. It's free with all purchases with all Acer shipments sent from its UK warehouse. Due to processing time before shipment, it can take four working days overall from the moment you place the order until when it arrives. Delivery is Monday to Friday only.

What is Acer's returns policy? Legal obligations mean that you always have 14 days to change your mind about an online purchase. You'll need to cover any shipping costs if you change your mind with the refund processed in 7-10 business days after Acer receives the return. When placing an order, you also have 30 minutes to cancel it before it's processed. To do so, you'll need to contact customer support.

What warranty comes with Acer laptops? As standard, Acer laptops, desktops, and other products have a one-year warranty. Select models come with a three-year warranty. Check for the badge next to your potential purchase. It's possible to extend that warranty to three, four, or five years for an additional fee. The extra warranty can be purchased at the same time as the laptop or desktop, or you can add it within 365 days of your purchase date.

How do I contact Acer? If you need to contact customer care, you can do so at 0371 760 1020 Monday to Friday between 9am and 5.30pm. It's also possible to contact Acer through its Contact Us form where you can also attach files if you need to. If you need to contact telephone support for a technical issue, you can do so at 0371 760 1000 with the phone line open 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday.

Hints and Tips

Check the Acer Outlet deals: Acer has its own outlet store with substantial discounts on a variety of different products. These include laptops, desktops, and other setups. On the page, you'll be given the original price with the discount automatically applied at the checkout. In many cases, you also get a free upgraded warranty bundled in. These systems tend to be slightly older models but they're still brand new.

Look at Acer deals: At all times, Acer has a mega deals section with discounts on a selection of products. These discounts are also applied at checkout. They can be more modest than the clearance deals but the price cuts still add up fast and such deals often include the latest processors and graphics cards.

See if you're eligible for a discount: Acer offers a student discount with 15% off everything once you verify your status. It also has a youth discount for 16 to 25-year-olds with the same amount taken off products. You'll need to verify your age or student status to do so.

Scour the Acer seasonal sales: Acer has its own sales but it also follows the trends that other retailers pursue so you can save during events like Black Friday, Christmas, Easter, and other times of year like back to school season. If you can, wait until these events to reap the biggest savings. Acer also tends to launch its Black Friday sale much earlier than the competition so you can check it out a few weeks earlier than the competition.

Sign up for the Acer newsletter: Sign up for the Acer newsletter and you get a 5% off discount code to use on anything on the site. It also means you'll receive emails about new products as well as upcoming sales events.