Footy finals are a great reason to get a new TV — save AU$500 on bestsellers from LG, Sony, Samsung and more for a limited time

We’re firmly at the peak of the sporting season in Australia. The AFL Grand Final is just around the corner, the NRL Grand Final is just under a month away, the NBL is about to tip off and the Formula One season is into its second half.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

If you’re a sports fanatic, you’ll understand the importance of having a great TV to enjoy all the action in crystal-clear quality — think bold colours, fast-motion handling and high brightness to combat daytime viewing conditions.

JB Hi-Fi seemingly understands this and is offering AU$500 off any TV when you spend AU$2,000 or more and use the code TV500, until Sunday, September 13.

As someone who’s reviewed some of the best TVs in Australia, I’ve had a look through the available models to size up which ones are really worth checking out. Some initial highlights include a 65-inch LG B6 OLED for AU$1,995 after discount, a 75-inch TCL C8L for AU$2,195 and a 55-inch Sony Bravia 7 II True RGB TV for AU$1,995 with the code applied at checkout.

I’ve listed my top picks below, including models that have performed well under review with the TechRadar team of TV experts, and will be screens you’ll want to gather around with family and friends to get stuck into the summer sports season.

Save 20% (AU$500) LG B6 OLED (65-inch): was AU$2,495 now AU$1,995 at JB Hi-Fi The LG B6 is the brand's latest entry-level OLED TV and a great choice if you want top-tier picture quality and gaming chops on a budget. We found in our LG B6 review that it performed well with sports content, particularly when the Standard picture mode was selected with Natural motion settings. Note that only the 65-inch model is eligible for the AU$500 discount.

Save 19% (AU$500) TCL C8L (75-inch): was AU$2,695 now AU$2,195 at JB Hi-Fi We’ve not reviewed the C8L just yet, but we loved its predecessor, the TCL C8K, deeming it to be a particularly strong performer for sports content. And this time around, TCL has introduced its new SQD-Mini LED technology, which promises to push brightness and colours further than ever before. I’ve selected the 75-inch for its big-screen greatness, but all models between 65-inch and 98-inch are ripe for the discount, with prices from just AU$1,795 after the discount.

Save 20% (AU$500) Sony Bravia 7 II (55-inch): was AU$2,495 now AU$1,995 at JB Hi-Fi The Bravia 7 II is the more affordable True RGB TV in Sony’s two-strong range, and even at full price, we called it “solid value for money” in our review, so this discount makes it even more attractive. Picture quality is excellent, with OLED-like black levels, spectacular colours and excellent motion handling. Its screen can be quite reflective in bright light, however, so make sure to draw the curtains if you’re watching during the day.

Save 23% (AU$500) LG QNED86B (75-inch): was AU$2,161 now AU$1,661 at JB Hi-Fi This QNED86 is the top-tier QNED TV to be released in 2026 (meaning it combines the best of LG’s Quantum Dot, NanoCell and Mini LED technologies) and features LG's Evo brightness-boosting tech in the pursuit of improved picture quality. I've seen this model in the flesh, and it is a huge improvement over QNED TVs of old, capable of delivering vibrant and punchy images, bursting with colour. JB has already discounted the price of this model, and you can save AU$500 extra with code TV500.

Save 14% (AU$500) Samsung R85H (75-inch): was AU$3,595 now AU$3,095 at JB Hi-Fi The Samsung R85H Micro RGB TV is another fine choice for watching sports, thanks to its high brightness, fantastic contrast and vibrant colours. It's an ideal all-rounder for films, movies, sports and gaming, as it also supports 144Hz and a variable refresh rate to give you a smooth and responsive picture.

There are plenty more screens to choose from that are eligible for the AU$500 discount — just remember that it needs to be at least AU$2,000 before the saving to be eligible. And hurry, you have until Sunday, September 13 to take advantage of this tantalising offer.