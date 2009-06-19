booq Taipan Pack

booq's Taipan Pack makes it as hard as possible to lose your stuff

By Laptop accessories 

TODO alt text

Our Verdict

A quality bag, and the unique identifier is a great idea

For

  • Waterproof
  • Loads of pockets
  • Unique identifier

Against

  • Not the cheapest

Each booq Taipan Pack is smartly tagged with a unique identification number. Once you've purchased your bag, register the number with booq's Terralinq service, then if you lose it, you've a better chance of getting your bag – and, more importantly, the valuable laptop it contains – returned to you.

This product is designed for those on the move. It's sturdy, waterproof and packed with pockets. It offers waist support, shoulder straps, and accessible pouches. A great product.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://techradar.com/techradarreview