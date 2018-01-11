TechRadar's CES 2018 Awards People's Choice Poll – winner announced!

Update: The winner of TechRadar's 2018 CES Awards - People's Choice Award is the HTC Vive Pro! Our readers selected the upgraded virtual reality headset as their favorite piece of tech from the show. See all the winners of TechRadar's 2018 CES Awards right here or watch the video below!

Original article below...

CES 2018 is off and running, and that means it's once again time for our People's Choice Award poll!

We need you – yes, you – to vote on your favorite tech from the show. It's simple; just make your selection from one of the options below, and the winner will be announced alongside all of the TechRadar CES 2018 Award winners on Wednesday, January 10.

So, what's your pick? Is it The Wall , a massive modular TV by Samsung? Or how about the HTC Vive Pro , which features a 78% resolution upgrade over the current-gen HTC Vive? Maybe you're even more taken by Nvidia's BGFD displays or the GeForce Now beta , which let's you play top games on your old PC?